Stay at polling stations to monitor your votes  -Rita Naa Odoley Sowah

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Parlia­mentary Candidate for the La Dade-Kotopon Constituency, Rita Naa Odoley Sowah, has called upon party supporters to active­ly monitor their votes for her at position two by remaining at the polling stations on December 7 after they have cast their ballots.

This, she said, would help guarantee that their votes were safely placed in the ballot box and accurately counted by the officials of the Electoral Commission (EC).

“As a voter and member of the NDC in La, please make it a prior­ity to vote early for me at number 2 and for John Mahama at number 8, and remain vigilant to ensure that your votes are protected and counted,” she said.

Addressing a large crowd of NDC party supporters at the La Dade-Kotopn campaign launch at the Kojo Sardin lorry park at the weekend, she urged her supporters to report any illegal move by any political party during the voting exercise to the party leaders.

She stressed the importance of safeguarding their ballots while underscoring the necessity of con­ducting the exercise in a peaceful manner.

She said as the Member of Parliament for the constituency, she successfully established the Nye Awo Kpakpa skills training programme from 2022 to the present, which had enabled approximately 500 local residents to acquire entrepre­neurial skills for self-employment.

Additionally, she said, she pro­vided support to various schools and La Polyclinic, organised health screenings, and initiated several projects funded by the MP Com­mon Fund.

She pointed out her role in the construction of the new assembly office, the La market, and other initiatives during her tenure as Municipal Chief Executive.

She said as the incum­bent MP for the area seeking to be retained, Ms Sowah pledged to assist and enroll adults interested in pursuing further education through distance learning and to create a drivers’ fund to support their professional development.

She urged the National Dem­ocratic Congress (NDC) and the constituents to reject the New Patriotic Party (NPP) due to the hardships inflicted upon Ghana­ians, particularly the residents of La.

“The NPP has subjected Ghanaians and the people of La to severe challenges, including high taxes, increased costs of food and living, the demolition of the La General Hospital, issues at La Trade Fair, incomplete road projects, failure to fulfill the one million dollars promise, and the inability to establish a factory in La, among other grievances,” she stated.

Mr Sylvester A. Mensah, the former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, stated that the 24-hour economy policy proposed by the NDC’s presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, represents a significant opportunity for the residents of La, particularly the youth, to generate employment in the region.

Mr Mensah expressed his concerns regarding Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia, questioning the rationale behind his decision to withhold his ideas from the current administration, of which he is a member, until he assumes the pres­idency to implement them.

Additionally, Mr Nii Amasah Namoale, the former Member of Parliament for the La Dade-Ko­topon Constituency, called upon party supporters in La to come together to secure victory, empha­sising that the only way for the NDC to overcome the NPP in La is through unity among supporters.

BY VICTOR A. BUXTON