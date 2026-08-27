Former England winger, Raheem Sterling, has been charged with dangerous driving and possessing nitrous ‌oxide for wrongful inhalation following a motorway crash in May, Hampshire Police said on yesterday.

“Raheem Sterling, 31, from Berkshire, has been ⁠charged for the following offences: ​dangerous driving, possession of nitrous oxide for wrongful inhalation, failing to provide a specimen,” a Hampshire & Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesperson said in a statement to Reuters.

Sterling, who most ‌recently ⁠played for Dutch side Feyenoord, crashed his Lamborghini into barriers on the M3. No other vehicles were involved ⁠and no injuries were reported.

Sterling, who joined Feyenoord on a short-term deal in February ⁠after leaving Chelsea by mutual consent, has been without a ⁠club since the end of last season.-Reuters

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