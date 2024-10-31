Stop stigmatising people suffering from infertility – Ghana’s First Lady

The First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has called for an end to the stigmatisation of people affected by infertility in Africa.

She commended Merck Foun­dation for its impactful initiatives focused on addressing gender-based violence, promoting health, and supporting the education of young girls across Africa and Asia.

Mrs Akufo-Addo was speaking at the 11th edition of the Merck Foundation Africa Asia Luminary, held in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, from October 29 to October 30.

The two-day event brought to­gether First Ladies from Africa and Asia and at least 400 participants, both in person and virtual, who shared insights on social and health challenges affecting their regions.

She said through the ‘‘More than a Mother’’ campaign, Merck Foundation has fostered greater acceptance and openness around infertility in Ghana and Africa at large, reducing stigma and encour­aging people to seek support.

Mrs Akufo-Addo highlighted the foundation’s scholarships for medical practitioners, noting that since 2018, 189 Ghanaian doctors have received training in critical and underserved specialties.

She stated that the scholarships have contributed substantially to advancing access to equitable and quality healthcare in Ghana, transforming occupational care and awareness.

“The Merck Foundation ‘More than a Mother’ Ambassador Pro­gramme has today seen a grand swell of support in Ghana,” Mrs Akufo-Addo said.

The First Lady also praised the foundation’s support for education­al projects, including the “Educating Linda,” initiative aimed at promot­ing girls’ education.

According to her, educating girls was essential for community and national development that aligned with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which advocated inclusive, quality education.

“Investing in girls’ education transforms community, country, and the entire world,” she added.

Mrs Akufo-Addo noted that these initiatives helped empower girls, enabling them to contribute meaningfully to society.

She emphasised the role of Merck Foundation in engaging the media to amplify awareness on social and health issues, especially infertility.

Through media collaborations, she noted, awareness around sensi­tive health related topics has grown, giving voice to often-overlooked issues.

Mrs Akufo-Addo also praised the foundation’s ‘More than a Mother’ awards, which recognised musicians, filmmakers, and designers who ad­dressed critical social issues, adding the winners from Ghana had helped drive meaningful discussions in the country.

She mentioned that Merck Foundation has also supported the publication of children’s books that promoted critical thinking among young readers on issues affecting them and their communities.

According to her, these efforts are equipping the next generation with aware­ness and resilience.

Mrs Akufo-Addo expressed appreciation for the enduring partnership between Ghana and Merck Foundation, commend­ing the foundation for its accomplishments and commitment to fostering social change in Africa and beyond.

The First Lady of the Republic of Maldives, Mrs Sajidha Mohamed, expressed her gratitude to Merck Foundation for its collaborations with African First Ladies in efforts to uplift vulnerable communities and strengthen healthcare systems.

She noted that her country valued its partnership with the founda­tion and has already seen positive outcomes.

Mrs Mohamed encouraged other organisations to follow this example to support Africa’s journey toward becoming a model continent.

FROM RAISSA SAMBOU, DAR ES SALAAM, TANZANIA