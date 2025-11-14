Strengthen NHIS to cover full-range diabetes care – NDA

The President of the National Diabetes Association of Ghana, Mrs. Elizabeth Esi Denyoh, has appealed to the government to strengthen the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to cover the full range of diabetes healthcare — from diagnostics to consumables — to protect families from catastrophic health costs.

She said the cost of diabetes treatment and screening remained high, making it difficult for patients to access adequate care, hence the call for the government to make diabetes treatment free.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra yesterday to commemorate World Diabetes Day 2025, Mrs. Denyoh, who also chairs the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Africa, stressed the need for the government to integrate diabetes screening and management into all levels of the healthcare system.

She urged that Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds, health centres, and regional hospitals be adequately equipped with logistics, trained personnel, and essential medications to deliver comprehensive diabetes care.

“The erratic cost and availability of insulin, oral medications, and other supplies remain a national challenge. We call for strategic local production and tax waivers to make these essentials affordable and accessible,” she said.

Mrs. Denyoh also called for the establishment of peer-support networks for individuals living with diabetes to share experiences and reduce isolation.

She urged corporate Ghana to implement non-discriminatory workplace policies, provide health insurance that covers diabetes, and create supportive environments for affected employees.

Mrs. Denyoh appealed to the government to declare diabetes a national health priority, fully implement and fund the National Diabetes Policy and Strategy, and introduce fiscal policies such as a tax on sugar-sweetened beverages to support diabetes prevention and management.

She reaffirmed the Association’s commitment to advocacy, patient support, and public education to reduce the burden of diabetes in Ghana.

BY BERNARD BENGHAN

