Strong legal frameworks advocated for eliminating gender based violence – Minkah-Premo

The Managing Consultant at Apex Law Consult, Mrs Sheila Minkah-Premo is advocating for the strengthening of legal frameworks and provision of adequate survivor services in order to eliminate Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

Delivering a keynote address at the ‘Women Speak’ event held in Accra on Wednesday, in commemoration of this year’s 16 Days of Activism against BGV by the European Union(EU) Delegation to Ghana, she stressed the need for the government and international community also reaffirm their commitment to eliminating violence against women and girls.

The event was held under the theme, “Beyond Beijing+30: Addressing Gender-Based Violence and Promoting Women’s Rights.”

Madam Minkah-Premo added that ultimately, a collective effort, both legal and social would be required to create a world free from violence against all women and girls.

“Despite the progress we have made globally, gender-based violence remains a significant obstacle to achieving gender equality,” she stated.

GBV, she noted, included physical, sexual, psychological and economic abuse, which excessively affects women and girls worldwide.

She emphasised that the 1995 Beijing Declaration, which first recognised violence against women as a human rights violation and a major obstacle to equality and development, provided a crucial foundation to address the canker.

“The Platform advocates for comprehensive legal frameworks, victim support services, and preventive measures such as public education and awareness,” she added.

However, she said, much work and collaborations must be enhanced to fully address the issue across board.

In Ghana, for example, she disclosed that studies had shown persistent high rates of domestic violence, with laws like the Domestic Violence Act (2007) and the Labour Act (2003) criminalising GBV.

“However, enforcement remains a challenge, with insufficient resources and poor coordination between stakeholders,” she stated.

“At the national level, it is crucial to complete reviews of the Domestic Violence Act and fully implement laws, such as the Affirmative Action Gender Equity Act of 2024, which seeks to increase women’s representation in leadership roles. Additionally, more shelters for victims of violence should be established, and resources should be allocated for women’s rights programmes and economic empowerment,” she added.

On his part, Head of Cooperation, EU Delegation to Ghana, Mr Massimo Mina reiterated that, the 16-Day of Activism served as an opportunity to remind everyone of the elements of gender equality especially violence against women.

“Women are fundamental to the growth and transformation of society. Protecting them is the best way to unlock the potential of our communities,” she stated.

He highlighted the EU’s strategic commitment to integrating gender equality into all its external actions, which include ensuring that 85 percent of EU activities by 2027 prioritise gender equality and women’s empowerment.

He lauded the recent passage of Ghana’s Affirmative Action Bill, as a significant step in promoting gender equality in leadership positions across the country.

BY MIKE ABAYATEYE