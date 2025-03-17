Struggling Dreams FC stun Hearts in Accra

Accra Hearts of Oak blew a chance to topple their rivals, Asante Kotoko, at the summit of the Ghana Premier League table on Saturday as they lost 1-0 to visiting Dreams FC in their match day 24 game played at the University of Ghana Stadium in Legon.

Midfielder Abdul Razak Sali­fu’s header on three minutes was all the Still Believe boys needed to hand the Phobians their fifth defeat of the season and block their dreams of occupying the top of the league table.

That missed opportuni­ty could hunt the Phobians because it followed Kotoko’s 1-1 draw with Samartex FC in Samreboi.

Hearts of Oak were on a seven-match unbeaten run and were aiming to extend it.

The first two minutes looked positive for them as they threat­ened the goal area of Dreams FC; however, a free kick floated into the box by Ebenezer Adade found the head of Salifu, who out-jumped the centre-back duo of Konadu Yiadom and Michael Awuah Mensah to head home the only goal of the game.

The Phobians accepted the challenge, regrouped, and pushed for the equaliser which they nearly found through Ham­za Issah four minutes after the opener, but with only goalkeeper Gideos Aseako to beat, he shot over the goal line instead.

In the 34th minute, Asea­ko was called to duty again, this time saving a shot from Mohammed Hussein to keep his side in the lead.

In the second half, Hearts piled pressure on the visitors in search of the equaliser, reducing the game to a one-sided affair.

However, goalkeeper Aseako pulled some great saves to deny any goal while feigning injury to run down the clock.

Hearts coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, brought on Mawuli Wayo, Kwesi Asmah, Asamoah Boateng Afriyie, and Humphrey Tetteh Ayerno, but their efforts proved futile as coach Karim Zito’s side held on to pick their fifth win in 21 matches.

Hearts of Oak will next trek to the Nana Fosu Gyeabour Park on Wednesday to play Be­chem United, while Dreams FC face Kpando Heart of Lions.

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY