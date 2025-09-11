Struggling SOEs need govt’s attention – ICU

The Industrial and Com­mercial Workers’ Union (ICU) has appealed to the government to turn attention to other struggling State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) following the successful reactivation of the defunct PBC Shea Limited factory at the Savannah Region.

According to the union, there was the need for a prompt atten­tion for all other struggling SOEs in order to bring them back to create sustainable jobs.

“The union is particularly happy with the latest development at the PBC Shea Limited Factory, because, during our Regional Conference in Tamale, on March 27, 2025, ahead of our recently held 12th Quadrennial Delegates Conference in Accra, we made a passionate appeal to the gov­ernment to see to the immediate revival of the PBC Shea Limited factory, among other State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs), to create jobs in the country.”

The ICU Ghana, in a statement issued in Accra yesterday and signed by the General Secretary, Morgan Ayawine, hoped that other struggling industries would equally attract government’s prompt attention towards sus­tainable job opportunities in the country.

“We must point out that readily available raw material plays critical role in sustaining production in industries. It is in this regard that ICU-Ghana, urges the Govern­ment to go at all length to ensure sustainable supply of raw material (shea nuts) to the PBC Shea Limit­ed factory.

We urge the management and workers at the PBC Shea Limited factory to keep the momentum in the production process, so that more investors can come on board to expand the operations of the factory, to make it a major catalyst for development in the Savannah Region in particular and Ghana in general.

The Union said: “Let the revival of the PBC Shea Limited factory, be the beginning of greater things to come in the area of employ­ment generation in Ghana,” stat­ing that ICU-Ghana, will at this juncture, call on the Government to initiate another bold move immediately to get the needed funding for the PBC PLC (the mother Company), to purchase cocoa beans in the upcoming major cocoa season.

“We are of the firm belief that PBC Plc, with its outlets strategi­cally located across the length and breadth of the country, when ad­equately funded, has the capacity to create more jobs for Ghanaians. PBC Plc’s contribution to Ghana’s infrastructural development in its hay days, should tell us what it can still do, when supported to bounce back in the business of buying cocoa beans.

“As a union, we will not relent in our collaboration with our social partners (both public and private sectors), in creating sus­tainable job openings, to absorb our teaming young fellow citizens. Our young people deserve better employment opportunities, to contribute their quota to Ghana’s development agenda.

“It is for this reason, as workers’ union, we are ever ready to lend a hand to any progressive move by both Government and the private sector to establish industries with potential to create sustainable jobs. We hope to see many more of such ventures like the PBC Shea Limited Factory, and Allied Companies within the cocoa industry in the country getting the required funding support in the coming months.

“We also urge workers to be good stewards in their various workplaces and help preserve the institutions and indus­tries, because their expansion, will have multiplier effects in ensuring better job openings in Ghana, as this will no doubt be a game changer in employment generation in the country,” the statement added.

BY TIMES REPORTER

