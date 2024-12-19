Sunyani East IPC congratulates winner of constituency seat

The Independent parlia­mentary candidate (IPC) for Sunyani East con­stituency of the Bono Region in the just-ended 2024 general elections, Mr Ransford Antwi, has congratulated the MP-elect, Mubarak Seid, on winning the constituency seat.

He noted that although he fell short of wining the seat, he was ever ready to avail him­self to support the MP-elect to achieve the developmental needs of the constituency.

Mr Antwi, a business­man and philanthropist, was speaking on his Sun-city radio station on Friday to express his gratitude to his teeming supporters and members of the public for their unflinching support during and after the December general elections.

According to him, the agenda was to ensure that the constituency elect someone who would better serve the interest of the people which he said has been achieved by the election of Mubarak Seid.

Mubarak Seid polled over 28,000 votes to unseat the incumbent, Akwasi Ameyaw Cheremeh who only managed 22,000 votes, with Ransford Antwi garnering a little over 6000 ballots to place third.

“I’m confident that Seid would do a better job judging from what we have witnessed over the years and coupled with the fact that his party is forming the next government,” he stated.

“My motivation to run for the election was to intervene on the sheer lack of develop­ment and fast deteriorating nature of the constituency which the outgoing MP had no antidote to the issues,” adding I’m satisfied that feat has been achieved.

He mentioned the Sunyani inner city roads, ring road proj­ects among others which were awarded on contract but have been abandoned, raising much concerns from the people.

Mr Antwi said he was now going to focus on his business and philanthropic activities to promote the well-being of the people.

The New Patriotic Party has held on to the Sunyani East Constituency seat since 1996.

FROM DANIEL DZIRASAH SUNYANI