AMA announces ban on drumming and noise-making from May 4

The Accra Metropolitan Assembly has announced that this year’s ban on drumming and noise-making within the Ga Traditional Area will begin on Monday, May 4, 2026 and end on Thursday, June 4, 2026.

In a press release issued on Thursday, April 30, the Assembly said the directive forms part of measures to maintain peace, harmony and national security during the annual traditional observance period.

According to the AMA, churches are expected to conduct their activities within their premises and avoid the use of musical instruments throughout the period of the ban.

It stated that loudspeakers must not be placed outside churches, mosques and pubs, while roadside evangelism activities have been suspended during the period.

The Assembly further urged religious groups and traditional authorities to respect one another and avoid inflammatory comments about each other’s beliefs and practices.

The AMA noted that guidelines from the Ga Traditional Council also prohibit funeral rites and related activities during the ban.

It added that only a recognised task force made up of AMA officials, personnel of the Ghana Police Service and representatives of the traditional councils with identification tags will be allowed to enforce the directive.

The Assembly called on residents, towns and villages within the Ga Traditional Area to cooperate fully to ensure an incident-free Nmaa Dumo period.

By: Jacob Aggrey