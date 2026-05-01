Ghana Music Awards USA Unveils 2026 Nominees in Kumasi

The anticipation was palpable at The Octopus, Kumasi City Mall, on Thursday, April 30, 2026, as the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) officially unveiled the nominees for this year’s highly anticipated awards ceremony.
The glamorous event attracted artistes, industry stakeholders, and music lovers, highlighting the growing influence of Ghanaian music both at home and abroad.
This year’s nominations recognize remarkable talent across 35 categories.
Notably, 24 of these categories are dedicated to the US-based Ghanaian music community, while 11 categories specifically honor achievements within the Ghanaian music industry.
The move underscores GMA-USA’s commitment to bridging the gap between Ghana’s vibrant home scene and its dynamic diaspora in the United States.
Speaking at the event, organizers emphasised the importance of celebrating Ghanaian music excellence on a global stage.
Dennis Boafo, also known as Don D, CEO of Ghana Music Awards USA, further noted that
“We are proud to provide a platform that acknowledges the outstanding achievements of artists both in Ghana and the US. This dual focus strengthens the connection between our communities and showcases the diversity of Ghanaian music to the world.”
The announcement night featured electrifying performances from Kumasi based artiste such Adom Kiki, Xheila, and many others who offered guests a first look at the talented nominees set to compete for honours at the main awards ceremony later this year.
The occasion also provided networking opportunities for artists, promoters, and stakeholders, further fostering collaboration within the global Ghanaian music community.
As excitement builds toward the main event, fans and industry watcher eagerly anticipate which artists will take home the coveted awards, with the GMA-USA continuing to shine a spotlight on Ghanaian talent worldwide.
Below Are Lists of Nominees:
Ghana Nominees Categories
Artiste of the Year
●Stonebwoy
●Shatta Wale
●Diana Hamilton
●Piesie Esther
●Black Sherif
●Wendy Shay
●Sarkodie
●Medikal
●Kofi Kinaata
Most Popular Song of the Year
●Black Sherif – Sacrifice
●King Paluta – Foko
●Medikal – Shoulder (ft. ●Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM)
●Wendy Shay – Crazy Love (ft. Olivetheboy)
●Moliy – Shake It to the Max (Remix) (ft. Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy)
●Kwabena Kwabena – Aso (Remix) (ft. ●Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata)
●Diana Hamilton – Aha Ye (ft. Elder Mireku & Ntokozo Mbambo)
●KiDi – Gymnastic (ft. Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak)
●Shatta Wale – Street Crown
●Piesie Esther – Nyame Ye
New Artiste of the Year
●Kojo Blak – Next Door (ft. Sarkodie)
●Lalid – The Matter
●Gonaboy – Same Timbs
●Paul Enana – Baba God
●Morgan Nero – Agbozume Naomi
●Cojo Rae – Aketesia
●Rcee – Agenda
●Adom Kiki
Gospel Artiste of the Year
●Diana Hamilton
●Joe Mettle
●Mabel Okyere
●Piesie Esther
●MOG Music
●Kofi Owusu Peprah
Highlife Artiste of the Year:
●Fameye
●Kofi Kinaata
●Kuami Eugene
●Kwabena Kwabena
●Sista Afia
●Akwaboah
Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year
●Black Sherif
●Kweku Smoke
●Sarkodie
●Amerado
●Medikal
●AratheJay
●Beeztrap KOTM
Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year
●Wendy Shay
●KiDi
●Kojo Blak
●King Promise
●Olivetheboy
●Gyakie
●Lasmid
Emerging Artist of the Year
●Yaw Dhope
●Bosoma
●Bellogod
●Bogo Blay
●Salome Nketia
●Kwadwo Tinz
●Supa Sandy
●AlorG
●Joojo Addison
● Kim Maureen
● Xheila
● Tony Dath
Music Concert of the Year
●Shatta Wale – Shattafest (Independence Square)
●Stonebwoy – BhimFest (Accra Sports Stadium)
●Sarkodie – Rapperholic (Grand Arena & Kumasi Sports Stadium)
●Diana Hamilton – Awake Experience (Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, Maryland)
●Joe Mettle – Praise Reloaded (El Wak Sports Stadium)
●Kofi Kinaata – Made in Taadi (Takoradi)
●Black Sherif – Zaama Disco (Untamed Empire, Accra)
●Kwabena Kwabena – Valentine Love Night (Grand Arena, Accra)
●Kweku Smoke – Revival Concert (Ghud Park, Accra Mall)
●Piesie Esther – Made By Grace (Accra International Conference Center)
●Amaarae – The Black Star Experience: Homecoming Concert
Gospel Song of the Year
●Mabel Okyere – So Far, So Good
●Piesie Esther – Nyame Ye
●Paul Enana – Baba God
●Diana Hamilton – Aha Ye (ft. Elder Mireku & Ntokozo Mbambo)
●Ewura Abena – Ebefa
USA NOMINEES CATEGORIES
🔥 EMERGING ACT OF THE YEAR
- PLC44 Xclusive
- Peter Life (Maryland)
- Koby Trice (Bronx NY)
- Selina Sunshine
- Odogwu Aziza
- Daniel Shedy
- Elizabeth Turkson
- Mabel Love
🌟 NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Tokyo Yaw (Baltimore, USA)
- Ohemaa Daystar (Connecticut, USA)
- Kate and Ruth (Bronx, USA)
- Kobby Maxwell
- Saucelord
🌍 BEST GHANA INTERNATIONAL ACT OF THE YEAR
- Qhophi Delly (UAE, Abu Dhabi)
- Silla Sky (Canada)
- Lauren Akosia (UK / USA / Ghana)
- Samuel Sey (UK)
- Minister Ike (Canada)
🎤 MALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
- Jay Baba
- RevGraceMan Nana Yaw Prempeh
- Nana NYC
- Qpee Vibez
- HTSongz
- Daniel Nii Nertey Nettey
- Emperor T-Jiga
- C Burn
- Edmund Eghan
- Jamin Beatz
🎤 FEMALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
- Herty Corgie
- Royal Mama
- Dr. Ama Kutin
- Cee Music
- Mz Nana
- Millicent Yankey
- Rosey Music
🎶 AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR
- Chop Life – Tokyo Yaw
- Coolam Beleleh – Waliy AbouNamarr
- Fine Fine Lady – Emperor T-Jiga
- Come to Africa – Mizter Okyere
- Push – Jay Baba
- Basaa – Qpee Vibez
- Mapim – Koby Maxwell ft BigTim
- Feel Am – C Burn
- More Than – Dreamz
- Saucelord – Fatima
- Jamin Beatz – Fa )d) Bom
- Dreamz GH – More Than
🎤 BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR
- Tokyo Yaw (Baltimore, USA)
- FredricIcgh (New Jersey USA)
- Waliy AbouNamarr (New York)
- K Rocks (Atlanta, USA)
- C Burn (New York)
🔥 MOST POPULAR ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Jay Baba (New York)
- Royal Mama (Maryland, USA)
- Herty Corgie (Maryland, USA)
- HTSongz (New Jersey, USA)
- C Burn (New York)
- Millicent Yankey
- Jamin Beatz
- Givfi
🎵 BEST AFRO POP ARTISTE
- Tokyo Yaw (Baltimore, USA)
- Jay Baba (New York)
- FredricIcgh (New Jersey USA)
- Qpee Vibez (New York)
- Emperor T-Jiga
- C Burn (New York)
- Saucelord
- Jamin Beatz
- Dreamz GH
🎙️ FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- Rosey Music
- Mabel Love
- Joan Bedie
- Dr. Ama Kutin
- Cee Music
- Millicent Yankey
- Herty Corgie
- Elizha
🎙️ MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR
- RevGraceMan Nana Yaw Prempeh
- Muzic Mensah
- Daniel Nii Nertey Nettey
- James K. Owusu
- HTSongz
- Saucelord
- Brother Ishmael
🎶 BEST GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR
- Akpe – Daniel Nii Nertey Nettey
- Faithfullest Friend – Becky Osei
- Rev Edmund Eghan – Too Much Love
- Hye Mi Animoyam – Royal Mama
- My Father – Rev. Grace Man Nana Yaw Prempeh ft. Ernest Opoku
- Wodo (Your Love) – Gifty K ft. Piesie Esther
- Grace – Ama Kutin Ft Chisha
- Nyame Beye – Brother Ishmael
- Oguamma (Lamb of God)- Cee Music (Chicago) ft. Ernest Opoku Jr.
- Ahoto (Comfort) – Mz. Nana FT. OBAAPA CHRISTY
- Overdo – Millicent Yankey ft. Scott Evans
- Living Testimony – Herty Corgie
- Onyame Ye (God is Good) – HTSongz
- Rosey Musiq- More
🙏 GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
- Royal Mama
- Dr. Ama Kutin
- Brother Ishmael
- RevGraceMan Nana Yaw Prempeh
- Cee Music
- Mz Nana
- Millicent Yankey
- HTSongz
- Herty Corgie
- Rev Edmund Hagan
🎼 HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
- FnF Musik
- Muzic Mensah
- C Burn
- King Life
- Nee Oseye Ade Leke
🎼 HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
- Lies – King Tozua
- Medofo Pa – C Burn
- Babalomia – Nee Oseye Ade Leke
- Ankwanoma – Muzic Mensah
- Makoma – Qwamenewking
🎼 HIPLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR
- FnF Musik (New York)
- Jay Baba
- K Rocks (Atlanta, USA)
- C Burn (New York)
🎼 HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR
- Hear Me – FnF Musik
- Fire Burn Dem – K Rocks
- Sika – C Burn
🎧 PRODUCER / SOUND ENGINEER OF THE YEAR
- Mizter Okyere
- Kin Dee
- C Burn
- Jamin Beatz
🎬 MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR
- Ghana Star – Real Kings (New York, USA)
- Dr. Ama Kutin – Grace
- Muzic Mensah (USA) – Ankwanoma
- Enoch Boateng -I will Love You
- Millicent Yankey – Overdo
- Emperor T-Jiga – Fine Fine Lady
- Robi Debs – Numson
- Herty Corgie – Living Testimony
- Becky Osei – Faithful Friend
- C Burn
- Rosey Muziq – More
🌍 BEST INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION
- Real Kings (feat. Kofi Jamar) – GhanaStar
- Wodo (Your Love) – Gifty K ft. Piesie Esther
- Grace – Dr. Ama Kutin Ft Chisha
- I will Love You – Enoch Boateng ft. Efe Grace
- Ahoto (Comfort) – Mz. Nana FT. OBAAPA CHRISTY
- Overdo – Millicent Yankey ft. Scott Evans
- Low Key – Kophy Kay ft. Fameye
- Kriminal – C Burn ft. Zie
- Babalomia – Nee Oseye Ade Leke ft. Skrewfaze
🎤 BEST ENTERTAINMENT MC / DJ
- DJ Ponto
- Okogyefo Mcpipigee
- Wavy Bunch Sound
- DJ Tech
- DJ V.O.V
🎪 BEST MUSIC CONCERT OF THE YEAR
- Royals Praiz 2025 – Royal Mama
- And God said 2025 – RevGraceMan Nana Yaw Prempeh
- The throne of Worship – Joana Bedie
- Glory 2025 (Ghana) – Grace – Dr. Ama Kutin
- Atmosphere of Love – Cee Music
- Overflow 2025 – Herty Corgie
- Intelligence 2.0 – C Burn