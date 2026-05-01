Ghana Music Awards USA Unveils 2026 Nominees in Kumasi

The anticipation was palpable at The Octopus, Kumasi City Mall, on Thursday, April 30, 2026, as the Ghana Music Awards USA (GMA-USA) officially unveiled the nominees for this year’s highly anticipated awards ceremony.

The glamorous event attracted artistes, industry stakeholders, and music lovers, highlighting the growing influence of Ghanaian music both at home and abroad.

This year’s nominations recognize remarkable talent across 35 categories.

Notably, 24 of these categories are dedicated to the US-based Ghanaian music community, while 11 categories specifically honor achievements within the Ghanaian music industry.

The move underscores GMA-USA’s commitment to bridging the gap between Ghana’s vibrant home scene and its dynamic diaspora in the United States.

Speaking at the event, organizers emphasised the importance of celebrating Ghanaian music excellence on a global stage.

Dennis Boafo, also known as Don D, CEO of Ghana Music Awards USA, further noted that

“We are proud to provide a platform that acknowledges the outstanding achievements of artists both in Ghana and the US. This dual focus strengthens the connection between our communities and showcases the diversity of Ghanaian music to the world.”

The announcement night featured electrifying performances from Kumasi based artiste such Adom Kiki, Xheila, and many others who offered guests a first look at the talented nominees set to compete for honours at the main awards ceremony later this year.

The occasion also provided networking opportunities for artists, promoters, and stakeholders, further fostering collaboration within the global Ghanaian music community.

As excitement builds toward the main event, fans and industry watcher eagerly anticipate which artists will take home the coveted awards, with the GMA-USA continuing to shine a spotlight on Ghanaian talent worldwide.

Below Are Lists of Nominees:

Ghana Nominees Categories

Artiste of the Year

●Stonebwoy

●Shatta Wale

●Diana Hamilton

●Piesie Esther

●Black Sherif

●Wendy Shay

●Sarkodie

●Medikal

●Kofi Kinaata

Most Popular Song of the Year

●Black Sherif – Sacrifice

●King Paluta – Foko

●Medikal – Shoulder (ft. ●Shatta Wale & Beeztrap KOTM)

●Wendy Shay – Crazy Love (ft. Olivetheboy)

●Moliy – Shake It to the Max (Remix) (ft. Shenseea, Skillibeng, Silent Addy)

●Kwabena Kwabena – Aso (Remix) (ft. ●Stonebwoy & Kofi Kinaata)

●Diana Hamilton – Aha Ye (ft. Elder Mireku & Ntokozo Mbambo)

●KiDi – Gymnastic (ft. Olivetheboy & Kojo Blak)

●Shatta Wale – Street Crown

●Piesie Esther – Nyame Ye

New Artiste of the Year

●Kojo Blak – Next Door (ft. Sarkodie)

●Lalid – The Matter

●Gonaboy – Same Timbs

●Paul Enana – Baba God

●Morgan Nero – Agbozume Naomi

●Cojo Rae – Aketesia

●Rcee – Agenda

●Adom Kiki

Gospel Artiste of the Year

●Diana Hamilton

●Joe Mettle

●Mabel Okyere

●Piesie Esther

●MOG Music

●Kofi Owusu Peprah

Highlife Artiste of the Year:

●Fameye

●Kofi Kinaata

●Kuami Eugene

●Kwabena Kwabena

●Sista Afia

●Akwaboah

Hiplife/Hip-Hop Artiste of the Year

●Black Sherif

●Kweku Smoke

●Sarkodie

●Amerado

●Medikal

●AratheJay

●Beeztrap KOTM

Afrobeats/Afropop Artiste of the Year

●Wendy Shay

●KiDi

●Kojo Blak

●King Promise

●Olivetheboy

●Gyakie

●Lasmid

Emerging Artist of the Year

●Yaw Dhope

●Bosoma

●Bellogod

●Bogo Blay

●Salome Nketia

●Kwadwo Tinz

●Supa Sandy

●AlorG

●Joojo Addison

● Kim Maureen

● Xheila

● Tony Dath

Music Concert of the Year

●Shatta Wale – Shattafest (Independence Square)

●Stonebwoy – BhimFest (Accra Sports Stadium)

●Sarkodie – Rapperholic (Grand Arena & Kumasi Sports Stadium)

●Diana Hamilton – Awake Experience (Accra, Kumasi, Sunyani, Maryland)

●Joe Mettle – Praise Reloaded (El Wak Sports Stadium)

●Kofi Kinaata – Made in Taadi (Takoradi)

●Black Sherif – Zaama Disco (Untamed Empire, Accra)

●Kwabena Kwabena – Valentine Love Night (Grand Arena, Accra)

●Kweku Smoke – Revival Concert (Ghud Park, Accra Mall)

●Piesie Esther – Made By Grace (Accra International Conference Center)

●Amaarae – The Black Star Experience: Homecoming Concert

Gospel Song of the Year

●Mabel Okyere – So Far, So Good

●Piesie Esther – Nyame Ye

●Paul Enana – Baba God

●Diana Hamilton – Aha Ye (ft. Elder Mireku & Ntokozo Mbambo)

●Ewura Abena – Ebefa

USA NOMINEES CATEGORIES

🔥 EMERGING ACT OF THE YEAR

PLC44 Xclusive

Peter Life (Maryland)

Koby Trice (Bronx NY)

Selina Sunshine

Odogwu Aziza

Daniel Shedy

Elizabeth Turkson

Mabel Love

🌟 NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Tokyo Yaw (Baltimore, USA)

Ohemaa Daystar (Connecticut, USA)

Kate and Ruth (Bronx, USA)

Kobby Maxwell

Saucelord

🌍 BEST GHANA INTERNATIONAL ACT OF THE YEAR

Qhophi Delly (UAE, Abu Dhabi)

Silla Sky (Canada)

Lauren Akosia (UK / USA / Ghana)

Samuel Sey (UK)

Minister Ike (Canada)

🎤 MALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Jay Baba

RevGraceMan Nana Yaw Prempeh

Nana NYC

Qpee Vibez

HTSongz

Daniel Nii Nertey Nettey

Emperor T-Jiga

C Burn

Edmund Eghan

Jamin Beatz

🎤 FEMALE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Herty Corgie

Royal Mama

Dr. Ama Kutin

Cee Music

Mz Nana

Millicent Yankey

Rosey Music

🎶 AFRO POP SONG OF THE YEAR

Chop Life – Tokyo Yaw

Coolam Beleleh – Waliy AbouNamarr

Fine Fine Lady – Emperor T-Jiga

Come to Africa – Mizter Okyere

Push – Jay Baba

Basaa – Qpee Vibez

Mapim – Koby Maxwell ft BigTim

Feel Am – C Burn

More Than – Dreamz

Saucelord – Fatima

Jamin Beatz – Fa )d) Bom

Dreamz GH – More Than

🎤 BEST RAPPER OF THE YEAR

Tokyo Yaw (Baltimore, USA)

FredricIcgh (New Jersey USA)

Waliy AbouNamarr (New York)

K Rocks (Atlanta, USA)

C Burn (New York)

🔥 MOST POPULAR ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Jay Baba (New York)

Royal Mama (Maryland, USA)

Herty Corgie (Maryland, USA)

HTSongz (New Jersey, USA)

C Burn (New York)

Millicent Yankey

Jamin Beatz

Givfi

🎵 BEST AFRO POP ARTISTE

Tokyo Yaw (Baltimore, USA)

Jay Baba (New York)

FredricIcgh (New Jersey USA)

Qpee Vibez (New York)

Emperor T-Jiga

C Burn (New York)

Saucelord

Jamin Beatz

Dreamz GH

🎙️ FEMALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

Rosey Music

Mabel Love

Joan Bedie

Dr. Ama Kutin

Cee Music

Millicent Yankey

Herty Corgie

Elizha

🎙️ MALE VOCALIST OF THE YEAR

RevGraceMan Nana Yaw Prempeh

Muzic Mensah

Daniel Nii Nertey Nettey

James K. Owusu

HTSongz

Saucelord

Brother Ishmael

🎶 BEST GOSPEL SONG OF THE YEAR

Akpe – Daniel Nii Nertey Nettey

Faithfullest Friend – Becky Osei

Rev Edmund Eghan – Too Much Love

Hye Mi Animoyam – Royal Mama

My Father – Rev. Grace Man Nana Yaw Prempeh ft. Ernest Opoku

Wodo (Your Love) – Gifty K ft. Piesie Esther

Grace – Ama Kutin Ft Chisha

Nyame Beye – Brother Ishmael

Oguamma (Lamb of God)- Cee Music (Chicago) ft. Ernest Opoku Jr.

Ahoto (Comfort) – Mz. Nana FT. OBAAPA CHRISTY

Overdo – Millicent Yankey ft. Scott Evans

Living Testimony – Herty Corgie

Onyame Ye (God is Good) – HTSongz

Rosey Musiq- More

🙏 GOSPEL ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

Royal Mama

Dr. Ama Kutin

Brother Ishmael

RevGraceMan Nana Yaw Prempeh

Cee Music

Mz Nana

Millicent Yankey

HTSongz

Herty Corgie

Rev Edmund Hagan

🎼 HIGHLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

FnF Musik

Muzic Mensah

C Burn

King Life

Nee Oseye Ade Leke

🎼 HIGHLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Lies – King Tozua

Medofo Pa – C Burn

Babalomia – Nee Oseye Ade Leke

Ankwanoma – Muzic Mensah

Makoma – Qwamenewking

🎼 HIPLIFE ARTISTE OF THE YEAR

FnF Musik (New York)

Jay Baba

K Rocks (Atlanta, USA)

C Burn (New York)

🎼 HIPLIFE SONG OF THE YEAR

Hear Me – FnF Musik

Fire Burn Dem – K Rocks

Sika – C Burn

🎧 PRODUCER / SOUND ENGINEER OF THE YEAR

Mizter Okyere

Kin Dee

C Burn

Jamin Beatz

🎬 MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR

Ghana Star – Real Kings (New York, USA)

Dr. Ama Kutin – Grace

Muzic Mensah (USA) – Ankwanoma

Enoch Boateng -I will Love You

Millicent Yankey – Overdo

Emperor T-Jiga – Fine Fine Lady

Robi Debs – Numson

Herty Corgie – Living Testimony

Becky Osei – Faithful Friend

C Burn

Rosey Muziq – More

🌍 BEST INTERNATIONAL COLLABORATION

Real Kings (feat. Kofi Jamar) – GhanaStar

Wodo (Your Love) – Gifty K ft. Piesie Esther

Grace – Dr. Ama Kutin Ft Chisha

I will Love You – Enoch Boateng ft. Efe Grace

Ahoto (Comfort) – Mz. Nana FT. OBAAPA CHRISTY

Overdo – Millicent Yankey ft. Scott Evans

Low Key – Kophy Kay ft. Fameye

Kriminal – C Burn ft. Zie

Babalomia – Nee Oseye Ade Leke ft. Skrewfaze

🎤 BEST ENTERTAINMENT MC / DJ

DJ Ponto

Okogyefo Mcpipigee

Wavy Bunch Sound

DJ Tech

DJ V.O.V

🎪 BEST MUSIC CONCERT OF THE YEAR