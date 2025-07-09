Suspect arrested in connection with shooting of Papaase Queenmother

State with the following compo­sition to inquire into the petitions which have been referred to them.

The committee had Justice Gabriel Scott Pwamang, Jus­tice of the Supreme Court as chairman with Justice Samuel Kwame Adibu-Asiedu, Justice of the Supreme Court, Daniel Yaw Domelevo (Former Auditor-Gen­eral), Major Flora Bazwaanura Dalugo (Ghana Armed Forces), and Professor James Sefah Dz­isah (Associate Professor, Univer­sity of Ghana) as members.

Meanwhile, the Member of Parliament for Old Tafo Con­stituency in the Ashanti Region, Mr Ekow Vincent Assafuah, has filed an action to challenge the processes seeking the removal of the CJ from office.

The lawmaker contends that President John Dramani Mahama was mandated to notify the Chief Justice about the petition for her removal and obtain her response before referring the petition to the Council of State.

Mr Assafuah joined the At­torney General and Minister of Justice, Dr Dominic Akurutinga Ayine, the government’s princi­pal legal advisor, to the suit as a defendant.

A SUSPECT has been arrested in connection with the fatal shooting of the queenmother of Papaase in the Ga West Municipality of Greater Accra region, Pearl Naa Dodoowa Whitaker, 33.

The suspect, Gilbert Awuni, 21, also known as Starboy, was arrested from his hideout at Asokore in the Ashanti region.

The sad incident occurred at about 7:00 p.m on Wednes­day during a naming ceremony organised by Ibrahim Nii Aryee Quarshie Solomon at Gbawe Zero in the Weija Gbawe Munici­pality of Greater Accra region.

He is believed to have ac­cidentally fired the shot which killed the queenmother instantly.

Another person, Priscilla Naa Aryeley, 38, a trader, was also hit in the chest and was currently re­ceiving treatment at the Universi­ty of Ghana Medical Centre.

Briefing the media in Accra, the Head of Public Relations at the Accra Regional Police Com­mand, Superintendent Juliana Obeng, confirmed the arrest of the key suspect.

She said police investiga­tion had so far revealed that the naming ceremony was organised by Ibrahim Nii Aryee Quarshie Solomon and was attended by traditional rulers and a number of Asafo groups.

“During the event, some individuals began firing musketry with their locally manufactured guns. The police believe some of the suspects had consumed drinks laced with drugs before the shoot­ing,” she explained.

According Ms Obeng, Gilbert who is also an ‘Okada’ rider, fired at close range, hitting the queen­mother and realising what he had done, fled the scene on a motor­bike with a friend, known only as Oxygen.

“The two went into hiding at Asokore, located in the Ashanti Region,” she elaborated.

Acting on a tip-off, she revealed, a team of officers from the Accra Regional Police Com­mand travelled to Asokore, where Awuni was arrested.

Ms Obeng said during ques­tioning, Awuni admitted to firing the shot, claiming he did it while under the influence of alcohol.

Meanwhile, she said, the event organiser, Mr Solomon, who was arrested, disclosed that he gave the permission for guns to be used as part of the ceremony,

She said the police had recov­ered one locally made gun, some empty cartridges, and gunpowder from another person picked up at the venue.

Ms Obeng expressed worry over the growing use of firearms at social and cultural gatherings.

She condemned the use of firearms at public events and warned that such actions put lives at risk and would not be tolerated.

“Owning or using a gun with­out legal permission is a serious offence. Anyone caught breaking this law will be prosecuted,” she warned.

