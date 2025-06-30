Sustaining the gains of the EU LEAN Project in Kassena-Nankana West
Over the past four years, the Kassena-Nankana West District (KNWD) in Ghana’s Upper East Region has been a major beneficiary of the European Union-funded Landscapes and Environmental Agility Across the Nation (LEAN) project.
It is a project being implemented by World Vision Ghana, in collaboration with Rainforest Alliance, Tropenbos Ghana, and EcoCare Ghana. It is an initiative which has proven to be a game changer as it continues to make tangible impacts on both the environment and the livelihoods of the people.
The KNWD is one of the districts in the country which visibly shows signs of the negative impacts of climate change, manifested by degraded land, and severe poverty, especially in areas such as sanitation and housing. However, since the rollout of the LEAN project across 25 communities—including Navio, Nania, Babile, Samwo, Kanania, and Gbewni—residents have witnessed significant improvements.
The project’s community-led approach has proven to be a game changer with over 425 hectares of depleted land having been restored through the training of 500 Community Fire Volunteers and 500 lead farmers under the Farmer-Managed Natural Regeneration (FMNR) initiative.
These efforts have led to improved forest and land management, with early rainfall recorded this year—a welcome change from previous years of dry spells.
The benefits extend beyond the environment as more than 6,000 smallholder farmers have been supported through diversified livelihood programmes such as the Savings for Transformation (S4T) model. One memorable story published in The Ghanaian Times highlighted a mother from Kadognia who revealed that, but for the project, her child would have dropped out of school. Her testimony speaks volumes about the life-changing impact of the initiative.
As the LEAN project officially closes this year, its legacy must not be allowed to fade. We on The Ghanaian Times more than side with Joseph Edwin Yelkabong, World Vision Ghana’s LEAN Project Manager’s call on communities to take ownership of the progress and ensure sustainability. This call must be heeded.
We strongly echo this message and urge the Kassena-Nankana West District Assembly to incorporate the LEAN project’s successes into its medium-term development plan. Institutional support at the local level is crucial to maintaining the momentum created by World Vision Ghana and its partners.
Environmental sustainability and improved livelihoods are not mutually exclusive, indeed, they go hand-in-hand. The LEAN project has demonstrated that with commitment, collaboration, and community involvement, even the most vulnerable areas can rise above the challenges of climate change and poverty.
As a nation striving for inclusive development, we must prioritise initiatives that empower communities to live with dignity and resilience. The seeds of sustainability have been planted in KNWD. Let us water them— collectively.