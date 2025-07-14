Swiatek dominates Anisimova to win first Wimbledon title

IGA Swiatek bulldozed her way to a maiden Wimble­don title on Saturday to take her Grand Slam tally to six and although the Pole preferred not to rank her wins, she said her latest one felt a little more special than the others.

The 24-year-old has won four Suzanne Lenglen Cups in the last six editions of the French Open to establish herself as the ‘Queen of Clay’ and conquered the hard­courts of the U.S. Open in 2022, but the grasscourts of Wimble­don have always proved slippery.

Having crossed the quar­ter-final hurdle for the first time this year, she brutally dismantled Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in the final to confirm herself as a versatile virtuoso of the women’s game.

Swiatek reached her first grasscourt final last month at Bad Homburg before her triumphant fortnight at the All England Club and said she was a little surprised with her level on the sport’s fast­est surface after the French Open.

While Anisimova appeared to have frozen under pressure, Swiatek said she relied on her ex­perience to get through.-Reuters