Swiatek dominates Anisimova to win first Wimbledon title
IGA Swiatek bulldozed her way to a maiden Wimbledon title on Saturday to take her Grand Slam tally to six and although the Pole preferred not to rank her wins, she said her latest one felt a little more special than the others.
The 24-year-old has won four Suzanne Lenglen Cups in the last six editions of the French Open to establish herself as the ‘Queen of Clay’ and conquered the hardcourts of the U.S. Open in 2022, but the grasscourts of Wimbledon have always proved slippery.
Having crossed the quarter-final hurdle for the first time this year, she brutally dismantled Amanda Anisimova 6-0 6-0 in the final to confirm herself as a versatile virtuoso of the women’s game.
Swiatek reached her first grasscourt final last month at Bad Homburg before her triumphant fortnight at the All England Club and said she was a little surprised with her level on the sport’s fastest surface after the French Open.
While Anisimova appeared to have frozen under pressure, Swiatek said she relied on her experience to get through.-Reuters