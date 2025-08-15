Swiss Bio Shield, HTH partner to revolutionise healthcare delivery

The Chairman of Swiss Bio Shield, a Switzer­land-based med­ical equipment and healthcare solutions provider, Mr Issaka Sidi, has announced a partnership with the Ho Teaching Hospital (HTH) in the Volta Region to establish a world-class showroom and production hub.

It is aimed at transforming healthcare delivery in West Africa.

He said the initiative would include a modern production unit for zero-alcohol disinfectants, installation of state-of-the-art medical machinery, creation of a showroom for hospital theatre devices, training for health pro­fessionals, and the establishment of cancer and skin treatment centres with Swiss specialists.

It will also support HTH’s ad­vanced medical equipment.

Mr Sidi made the announce­ment during a visit to the Ho Teaching Hospital on Monday, explaining that the project aimed to position the facility as a centre of healthcare excellence in the sub-region.

He said the company chose HTH because of its strategic location and growing medical tourism agenda.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the HTH, Dr Hinter­mann K.K. Mbroh, welcomed the collaboration, noting that it would strengthen the hospital’s capabilities and contribute to economic growth in the Volta Region.

“This partnership aligns perfectly with our vision of becoming a centre of excellence in healthcare, education, and research,” he stated.

The Swiss delegation also toured the Ho Teaching Hospital Annex at Adaklu Kpogadzi in the ‘Oxygen City’, a facility set amid lush and tranquil surroundings.

The annex, designed to offer world-class medical services and innovative wellness programmes, is spearheading the hospital’s expansion into wellness tourism.

Its flagship Corporate Wellness Retreat will provide organisations with a unique opportunity to enhance employee well-being, productivity, and resilience in a serene, health-conscious environ­ment, attracting both local and international clients.

