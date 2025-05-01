System Disturbance cause loss of power to some customers -GRIDCo , ECG

The Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana wish to inform the public that due to a system disturbance, there is a loss of power supply to some customers.

“The disturbance occurred at 1:42 pm on Thursday 1st May, 2025, when a tipper truck discharging stones at a private developer’s construction site near our Nkawkaw – Konongo Transmission Line, lifted its bucket into the line conductor, damaging the line and causing the disturbance,” said GRIDCo and ECG in a joint press statement.

This incident caused all power plants at Aboadze and Anwomaso to trip, taking off supply to the Western, Central and Northern parts of the country, as well as some customers in Accra.

Our engineers have mobilised to the location to repair the damaged transmission line and work is on-going to restore all affected areas by 6pm today.

Singed by the Corporate Communication Manager Dzifa Bampoh of GRIDCo and the Communications Manager of ECG , Mr William Boateng respectively , they two power supply companies therefore, apologised for the inconvenience the incident has caused.

“Our engineers have mobilised to the location to repair the damaged transmission line and work is on-going to restore all affected areas by 6pm today,” the statement assured .

BY TIMES REPORTER