Take interest in capacity building Municipal Education Director

The Director of Education for the Ledzokuku Municipality, Mrs Theresa Tetteh, has advised teachers to take a keen interest in their capacity building to enhance their work.

She explained that now that Information Technology (IT) had taken centre stage in every facet of life, there was a need for all teachers to leverage IT and sharpen their skills in the use of IT as a pedagogical tool for the teaching of various subjects and not as a subject itself.

Mrs Theresa Tetteh announced this at the closing section of a four-day capacity building in Accra on Tuesday on ICT integration training for more than 500 basic schoolteachers in the Ledzokuku Municipality of the Greater Accra region.

The training was organised by the Keep the Premium Solutions (a National Teaching Council (NTC) accredited institution).

The participants were taken through basic and intermediate computer skills, Introduction to key educational ICT tools, demonstration on lesson planning with ICT, digital record-keeping and communication tools, as well as the use of Artificial Intelligence to prepare lesson notes and assessments.

The Municipal Director reminded the teachers to ensure that they made good use of the knowledge they have acquired during the training toward the promotion of effective teaching and learning in their schools.

She pledged to continue providing the right training as well as the provision of the right resources to improve teaching and learning in their schools to sharpen students’ skills.

The Head of Statistics and Planning at the Ledzokuku Education Directorate, Mr Godsway Kumado, on his part, urged the participants to take advantage of the availability of AI to promote their teaching and learning.

He asked teachers to disabuse their minds that AI was going to take over their work, adding that it was rather going to enhance and promote effective teaching and learning at all times.

Mr Kumado again urged the teachers to continue acquiring other critical skills on their own to help them enhance their performance as professional teachers towards the development of education in the country.

BY TIMES REPORTER

