Telecel Ghana restores voice and data services after network disruptions

Telecel Ghana has announced that it has resolved the intermittent challenges that affected its voice and data services.

In a message to customers, the telecommunications company announced that its network services had been fully restored after experiencing temporary disruptions.

“We are pleased to inform you that intermittent challenges with our voice and data services have been resolved,” the company said.

Telecel apologised to customers for the inconvenience caused by the service interruptions and thanked them for their patience during the period.

“We appreciate your patience and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused,” the company added.

The company assured customers of its commitment to providing reliable communication services under its slogan, “Connecting Energies.”

By: Jacob Aggrey