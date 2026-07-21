Health Ministry dismisses false Ebola outbreak claims in Ghana

The Ministry of Health has dismissed reports circulating on social media claiming that Ghana has recorded 2,300 Ebola cases and 930 deaths, describing the publication as false and misleading.

In a press release issued by its Public Relations Unit, the ministry said the publication, which was attributed to SABC News, does not reflect the true situation in Ghana.

It stated that Ghana has not recorded any case of Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) and urged the public to disregard the figures being circulated.

The ministry explained that the recent visit by the Minister for Health, Mr Kwabena Mintah Akandoh, to points of entry, laboratories and treatment facilities was part of the country’s routine preparedness efforts to strengthen its ability to prevent and respond to any potential public health emergency.

It stressed that the minister’s visit should not be interpreted as evidence of an Ebola outbreak in the country.

The ministry further called on Ghanaians and people in other African countries to rely only on official information from the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service for updates on public health issues.

It also urged the public to avoid sharing unverified reports, saying such misinformation could create unnecessary fear and panic.

By: Jacob Aggrey