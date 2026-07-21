Ken Ofori Atta remains wanted despite US immigration proceedings- OSP announces

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has clarified that former Finance Minister Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta remains the subject of criminal proceedings in Ghana and is still wanted under a valid arrest warrant issued by the High Court in Accra.

In a public notice, the OSP said it had taken note of a transcript of a hearing from a United States immigration court that has been circulated by some media organisations.

According to the office, the document has been interpreted by some to suggest that Mr. Ofori-Atta has not been credibly charged or linked to any wrongdoing in Ghana.

The OSP rejected that interpretation, explaining that it is not involved in Mr. Ofori-Atta’s immigration proceedings in the United States.

It said its involvement relates only to extradition proceedings, which are being handled through Ghana’s Attorney-General as the country’s central authority.

According to the OSP, the extradition documents are not before the US immigration court and the court has no authority to determine whether the criminal charges against Mr. Ofori-Atta are credible.

“The credibility or otherwise of the criminal charges against Mr. Ofori-Atta is a matter for determination by the courts in Ghana,” the OSP stated.

The office explained that there are three separate legal proceedings involving the former minister.

These include the immigration proceedings in the United States concerning his immigration status, extradition proceedings to determine whether he should be returned to Ghana, and the criminal case before the High Court in Accra involving corruption and corruption-related offences.

The OSP reiterated that Mr. Ofori-Atta remains before the High Court in Accra as an accused person and that a valid warrant has been issued for his arrest.

It maintained that he remains a fugitive from justice in Ghana and is required to appear before the High Court to answer the charges against him.

The Special Prosecutor also stressed that the criminal proceedings in Ghana would continue in accordance with the law and the directives of the High Court, whether or not Mr. Ofori-Atta is physically present in the country.

By: Jacob Aggrey