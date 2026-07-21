Chairman Wontumi’s mining activities are personal and should not be linked to NPP – Adomako Kissi

Former Member of Parliament for Anyaa-Sowutuom, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi, has maintained that the mining activities of Ashanti Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi, are his personal business affairs and should not be associated with the party.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Tuesday, July 21, 2026, about the ongoing legal issues involving Chairman Wontumi, Dr. Dickson Adomako Kissi argued that although Wontumi is the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NPP, his mining operations were undertaken in a personal capacity.

“Let’s not colour Wontumi as the NPP when it comes to mining because those mining activities were his business, not the NPP. He happens to be a regional chairman of the New Patriotic Party, but the mining business is personal,” he stated.

Dr. Adomako Kissi acknowledged that the NPP and its Minority Caucus in Parliament had publicly commented on the matter, but stressed that those reactions should not be interpreted as the party owning Wontumi’s mining business.

He called for fairness in the fight against illegal mining, arguing that other individuals involved in similar offences should equally face prosecution.

According to him, Chairman Wontumi’s case has attracted significant public attention because of his political position, although there are several other illegal mining cases before the courts.

He questioned the speed with which Wontumi’s case had been handled, describing it as unusually fast compared to other high-profile criminal cases.

Dr. Adomako Kissi compared the situation with previous corruption-related prosecutions, arguing that some cases had taken several years to conclude.

By: Jacob Aggrey