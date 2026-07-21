The New Force denies links with The Base Movement

The New Force has denied having any relationship with a group known as The Base Movement, saying claims suggesting a connection between the two are false.

In a press release issued on Sunday, July 20, the movement said neither it nor its Founder and Leader, Nana Kwame Bediako, has any affiliation, partnership, collaboration, endorsement or formal relationship with The Base Movement.

According to the movement, the clarification follows recent public discussions and inquiries that may have created the impression that the two groups are connected.

It urged the public to disregard any claims, publications or activities suggesting such an association, describing them as inaccurate.

The New Force explained that since its establishment, it has operated independently with a mission to promote a united, prosperous and transformational Ghana through principled leadership, innovation, integrity and citizen empowerment.

It further stated that all its official communications and engagements are released only through its authorised platforms.

The movement called on the public, its supporters, stakeholders and the media to rely solely on its official communication channels for verified information.

It reaffirmed its commitment to transparency, accountability and transformational leadership, saying it remains focused on inspiring hope for a better Ghana.

By: Jacob Aggrey