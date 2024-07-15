Tetracore Energy set to launch Ghana’s first virtual gas pipeline network by end of year

An integrated energy compa­ny, Tetracore Energy Group, is set to launch Ghana’s first virtual gas pipeline network and compressed natural gas (CNG) mother station before the end of this year.

The initiative, expected to boost Ghana’s industrial growth and economic development, follows the company’s acquisition of all necessary licences to supply natural gas through the West Afri­can Gas Pipeline network.

A statement issued by the Com­pany in Accra, yesterday, said the project would be a replication of the company’s successful efforts in Nigeria, where they recently commissioned a 6.2MMscfd CNG facility and commenced a 10MMscfd small scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) project.

“This facility will complement the country’s continued efforts to provide a cleaner, more cost-ef­fective alternative to traditional fuels, enabling industries to re­duce their carbon footprint while significantly enhancing efficiency.

“This aligns perfectly with Ghana’s aspirations for sustain­able development. Tetracore’s in­fluence extends beyond industrial applications,” the statement said.

It said the project would play a crucial role in Ghana’s power generation landscape by enhanc­ing gas supply, and contributing to providing energy security and stability in the country.

The statement described Tetra­core as one of the fastest-grow­ing energy brands in the West African regions, with a presence in Nigeria, Ghana, and Equatorial Guinea.

It said since expanding from Nigeria, the company had become a key player in revolutionising ac­cess to energy across West Africa in line with its aim of fostering regional energy integration.

Commenting on the develop­ment, the Chief Executive Officer of Tetracore Energy Group, Olakunle Williams, said “our di­verse portfolio allows us to offer tailored solutions across the entire energy value chain. Our adaptabil­ity and customer-centric approach make us an ideal partner for addressing Africa’s varied energy needs. We are set up to provide a wide range of services, includ­ing natural gas distribution, CNG solutions, gas-to-power solutions, and renewable energy initiatives. This holistic ap­proach enables us to contribute significantly to addressing energy challenges at multiple levels.”

The statement said apart from infrastructure development, Tetracore was committed to nurturing local talent and ex­pertise and was considering the establishment of a comprehen­sive energy training programme in Ghana to ensure the transfer of knowledge and local capacity development within the sector.

“As a key player in the West African energy market, Tetracore actively promotes inter-Afri­can trade and regional energy cooperation. This aligns with initiatives such as the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), supporting infra­structural development and ener­gy security across the continent,” the statement said.

The statement invited local industries, policymakers, and communities to join in the com­pany’s vision of a sustainable, energy-secure future in order to set a model for sustainable devel­opment across Africa.

