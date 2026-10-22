One might think that the path to the next AFCON for the Black Stars had started very elegantly with a couple of losses in five days. Right now, the Black Stars find themselves at the bottom of Group C having zero points. The first match was played against Côte d’Ivoire. Côte d’Ivoire was leading in the first half time. In the second half, they added another goal to their advantage, scoring through Franck Kessié through a penalty shot. Many of the fans of a football bet watched the game and understood that this was the time when it all went bad for the Black Stars. And how could anything else go wrong? The Black Stars were playing against The Gambia.

At first, everything went well since Nuamah put the first goal for the Black Stars through a penalty shot and Afena-Gyan put the second goal only six minutes later. However, things did not work out well anymore for the Black Stars as Badamosi scored the goal through a penalty shot. Only five minutes after that, O. Colley scored a goal making the scoreline to be 2-2. In the second half, Ebrima Colley scored two goals, one being almost at the end.

For The Gambia, it was a week to remember. They came into the group as the third seed. They beat Somalia in their opening match, then won against one of the two sides expected to lead the group. That left them on six points from two games. The Black Stars are still waiting for their first.

The fallout was swift. At the start of October, the football association and head coach Carlos Queiroz agreed to part ways. The federation said it accepted full responsibility for the poor start. It also set up a five-member committee to lead the search for a new coach. The committee was asked to report back to the sports ministry within days. That short timeline shows how quickly the federation wants the post filled. The timing hurts. The Black Stars missed the previous edition of the tournament, and this campaign was meant to be the way back.

Betting Online on Football After the Setback

Short qualifying groups leave little room for a slow start. That is part of why fans enjoy following the numbers. Côte d’Ivoire and the Black Stars entered Group C as the two highest-ranked sides. On paper, that made them the natural pick for the two places at the finals. Anyone weighing an AFCON bet on the group now has a very different picture to read, with The Gambia on six points and the Black Stars on none. Prices tend to shift after results like these. Current form often counts for as much as a famous name.

The second match shows how quickly the betting picture can change during a game. The Black Stars went 2-0 up after Nuamah’s penalty and Afena-Gyan’s goal six minutes later, but The Gambia levelled before half-time. Ebrima Colley then scored twice after the break to complete the 2-4 comeback. That result changed the context for the next qualifying window, with Ghana still on zero points and The Gambia moving to six. Those developments can also affect how the market prices both teams in their upcoming matches.

Two Matches, Zero Points

Both defeats came inside the same qualifying window, so there was very little time to regroup between them. Put side by side, the two results tell a clear story. One was a quiet defeat. The other was a two-goal lead that melted like ice in the sun.

Côte d’Ivoire vs Ghana, 2-0. Kessié’s penalty early in the second half doubled the lead.

Ghana vs The Gambia, 2-4. The Black Stars led 2-0 before The Gambia scored four times.

The Black Stars did score twice in the second match. Both goals came in the first half hour, before the attack went quiet. Penalty kicks shaped both games too, with each side taking a turn from the spot. The last word belonged to Ebrima Colley. His second goal arrived in the closing minutes and settled the contest. Two goals after the break made him the standout name of the window for The Gambia.

What the Opening Window Left Behind

The key moments from the first two matchdays are easy to trace. Each one explains a piece of how the Black Stars ended up at the foot of the table.

Côte d’Ivoire led at half time and doubled the lead through a Kessié penalty

The Black Stars went 2-0 up against The Gambia through Nuamah and Afena-Gyan

The Gambia levelled before half time through Badamosi and O. Colley

Ebrima Colley scored twice after the break, the second in the closing minutes

Carlos Queiroz and the federation agreed to part ways at the start of October

Group C is made up of Côte d’Ivoire, Ghana, The Gambia and Somalia. Each team plays six matches, meeting the other three twice. The top two reach the 24-team finals. Matchdays three and four are scheduled for the November window, and the last two for March 2027. With four matches still to play, the table is far from finished, but the early gap is real.

The Road Back for the Black Stars

The next head coach will take over a squad that has shown it can score. The first half against The Gambia proved that. The harder task sits at the other end of the pitch. Six goals went in across the two games, more than any other number from the opening window.

This side carries plenty of history into every AFCON campaign. The Black Stars have lifted the trophy four times, and that record is part of why two defeats have landed so heavily. Expectations around this team are never small. The federation has accepted responsibility and started the search for new leadership. In a way, the reset button has been pressed early, with four matchdays still to play and every one of them now carrying extra weight.