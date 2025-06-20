Three Ghanaians face extradition to the US for cyber fraud

Three Ghanaians will be extradited to the United States of America (USA) in the coming days to stand trial in a $100 million cyber fraud scheme involving Business Email Compromise (BEC) and romance fraud.

The accused, Isaac Kofi Oduro Boateng, also known as Kofi Boat (the alleged kingpin), one Agony and an unnamed per­son had already appeared before a Magistrate Court on June 16 and remanded into police custody.

They were arrested on Friday, June 13, 2025, during a joint oper­ation by Interpol and the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI).

The court learned that a fourth suspect is on the run and being sought by law enforcement agencies.

The three, charged with con­spiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering were remanded pending further action.

Their alleged act of criminality spanned 2016 to 2023, during which they lured unsuspecting victims, parted with millions of dollars under the guise of romance and other fraudulent schemes.

United States (US) Depart­ment of State issued the extra­dition request through the US Embassy in Accra based on a May 2023 indictment by the US District Court for the Southern District of New York.

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Interior, Mr Muntaka Mo­hammed-Mubarak, in a letter addressed to the Magistrate Court in Accra, on Wednesday, June 18, asked the court to issue a warrant for the apprehension of the said Isaac Oduro Boateng, Inusah Ahmed, Derrick Van Yeboah and Patrick Kwame Asare.

“I hereby signify that a req­uisition has been made to me as aforesaid and

you are hereby required in accordance with the provision of Section 7(1) of the Extradition Act, 1960 (Act 22) to issue a war­rant for the apprehension of the said Isaac Oduro Boateng, Inusah Ahmed, Derrick Van Yeboah and Patrick Kwame Asare,” Mr Mohammed-Mubarak said.

The Minister of the Interior noted his directive was pursuant to the powers conferred on the Minister for the Interior by Sec­tion 7(1) of the Extradition Act, 1960 (Act 22).

BY MALIK SULLEMANA