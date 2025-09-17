Togbe Afede XIV urges women to support govt efforts to empower them

The Agbogbom­efia of Asogli Traditional Area, Togbe Afede XIV, has called on women to sup­port efforts being made by government and civil society groups to empower them to occupy responsible leader­ship positions in the country.

Togbe Afede said struggles being made to allow women to take up leadership positions to promote gender equality in the country, would become meaning­less unless women take the neces­sary steps to support themselves by showing interest in leadership before they could attract the gen­eral support of the public.

The Paramount Chief made the call at Women Day celebra­tion over the weekend in Ho, as part of activities marking the 2025 ‘’Teza’’ (yam festival) celebration on the theme: ‘’Em­powering Women for Inclusive Development’’, which was attend­ed mostly by women in leadership positions in private and state institutions and female students.

Togbe Afede not­ed that it was rather surprising that while attempts were made to support women particularly to assume leadership positions, the same women turned out to be their own enemies as they put impediment on their way towards development.

He said it was important for Ghanaians to recognise the unique roles that women played in national development, appre­ciate and support activities that would permit women to perform their distinctive duties better to enhance development.

According to the Paramount Chief, women were noted to be good managers of the home, and cherished values like truth, honesty, love and most of the time were less involved in corrupt practices.

Togbe Afede said statistics showed that women formed a larger part of the population, therefore they should use their dominance in terms of numbers to impact positively at leadership positions by assisting each other to rise up to appreciable positions like assembly members, members of parliament among others.

The Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, Ms Abla Dzifa Go­mashie, said women continued to suffer marginalisation in society.

She said some traditional prac­tices continued to militate against the growth of women and called on traditional authorities to re­move outdated cultural practices, which did not promote develop­ment of women.

FROM SAMUEL AGBE­WODE, HO

