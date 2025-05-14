Togbe Badu IV leads Anlo Klevie clan in peace-building

The Executive Commit­tee of the Klevie Clan of Anlo in the Volta Region last Saturday held a reconciliatory meeting to find lasting peace in the clan, and protect lands and other properties belonging to it.

The meeting, held in Sakumono was chaired by Professor Isaiah Yaw Fiagbe, a member of the executive.

In attendance were the head of the Klevie clan, Togbe Badu IV, known in private life as Paul Dogboe and some kinsmen led by Woanya and Torgbui Doe Atieku II, Dufia Sarame section, Worlanyo Fiagbe, Mama Kokui and other members of the Executive Com­mittee of the clan.

Briefing The Ghanaian Times after the meeting, Torgbuiga of the Klevia Clan of Anlo, Togbe Badu IV said the meeting sought to seek lasting peace, following an alleged infiltration by some personalities as clan members.

It was on that premise, accord­ing to Togbe BadU IV, that some attendees who were not considered members of the Klevia Clan were prevented from the peace process.

“At the start of the meeting, I inquired of the chairman whether the gathering was intended as a family meeting or a clan meeting. Given the nature of the meeting, the presence these people and another individual was questioned and were requested to exit the meeting.

“Despite initial resistance, they were eventually escorted out of the executive proceedings. It was ap­parent that their presence had been orchestrated by some members of the executive body to undermine me,” Torgbui Badu IV told The Ghanaian Times.

To end the troubles, he said it was important to clearly distinguish between clan and family members while emphasiSing that no Ag­botadua within Anlo land holds the position of second-in-command in any family whatsoever.

“Furthermore, it must be made explicit that, upon the passing of a chief, the Agbotadua has no authority or involvement in family matters unless specifically invited to provide his opinion, as he be­longs to a separate clan,” he added.

Meanwhile, an official statement issued by the clan members says it was aware of threats against the Badu Royal Family members and the executives of the Klevia Clan.

“It has come to our attention that the infiltration has taken root within the Badu Royal Family, ex­tending its reach to the Klevia Clan executives. This development raises a deeply troubling question as to who orchestrated the assassina­tion attempt on Torgbui Badu III during his installation.

That incident, resulted in the injury of two people with the main target escaping unhurt by divine intervention, Togbe Badu IV said.

Disturbingly, he said many of the very individuals who conspired against Torgbui Badu III years ago continue to walk freely and, as evidence suggests, now seek to undermine and eliminate Chief Badu IV, who acts as the head of the Klevia Clan of Anlo.

That notwithstanding, Togbe Badu IV is optimistic Saturday’s meeting would lay a lot of the issues to rest and restore peace and unity in the clan, and focus on developmental projects to give the youth of the area good lives in future.

“It has taken us 18 years to get a replacement for Togbe Badu III. That has no doubt slowed develop­ment in the area. As his successor, I would make sure truth would always stand so that we can move forward as one people,” he said.

BY ANDREW NORTEY