Transport Ministry deploys buses to ease peak-hour transport challenges

The Minister of Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has announced the deployment of at least eight buses on four major road corridors in Accra starting today, December 10, to help commuters get home during peak hours.

The move follows growing complaints that some commercial drivers, especially those not affiliated with any transport union, are taking advantage of the situation by charging high fares in the evenings.

Mr Nikpe speaking to journalists explained that the Ministry is working with Intercity STC to roll out the intervention.

He noted that some long-distance STC buses return earlier than scheduled, and the Ministry is reallocating those vehicles for the evening rush to support workers heading home.

He stated that four major corridors have been identified for the deployment, with each route receiving a minimum of eight buses.

The buses will operate from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. daily.

The selected routes are the Accra–Madina–Adenta corridor, Accra–Achimota–Amasaman corridor, Accra–Malam–Kasoa route, and the Accra–Tema Beach Road route.

Mr Nikpe described the initiative as an emergency measure to ease the burden on commuters and said efforts are underway to increase the number of buses in the coming days.

By: Jacob Aggrey