Treat galamsey as serious crime – C/R Minister

The Central Regional Minister, Mr Ekow Panyin Okyere Eduamoah, has asked security agencies, particular­ly the police, to treat illegal mining as a serious offence and take decisive intervention to halt its devastating effects on the nation.

He noted that illegal mining, popularly known as galamsey, was not just an environmental concern, but a criminal act that undermined national efforts towards sustainable development and environmental governance.

Consequently, Mr Eduamoah charged the police to crack down on the menace as calls grew for action following the Regional Security Council’s visit to some ‘galamsey’ endemic communities in the region.

He made the call when he ad­dressed personnel of the Central Regional Police Command on Tuesday, as part of his official visit to state institutions, departments and agencies in the region.

Mr Eduamoah regretted the connivance of some self-seeking security personnel with the miners in the fight against galamsey.

He said: “Illegal mining is wor­rying the Central Region. In some areas in the Fosu Municipality and Upper Denkyira East and West Districts, the actors in galamsey are the miners, some Chiefs, with some security personnel clandes­tinely complicit. “

Mr Eduamoah said “the per­ception is that some security per­sonnel pretend to fight the menace, yet they are part of it. I think the best way for the personnel to go is to remain as neutral as possible.”

He urged the security personnel to work without fear or favour irre­spective of the personality involved for justice delivery as that was the only way to discourage obstruction of justice in the country.

Mr Eduamoah advised them not allow themselves to be used by politicians to achieve their selfish interests, particularly in their efforts to deal with criminals, who violate the law with impunity.

He said it was imperative for security personnel to ensure strict enforcement of the rule of law, “to arrest and prosecute politicians who engaged in galamsey or inter­fere with the laws.

“It is becoming increasingly unacceptable that some activities of some politicians in this country encourage lawlessness and the culture of impunity. We must help end it.” Mr Eduamoah said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) Kofi Adu, the Central Regional Police Command­er, lamented the rising chieftaincy disputes, particularly before annual festival celebrations.

He, however, assured that the police would continue to maintain law and order, and appealed to the Regional House of Chiefs to expedite action on the resolution of chieftaincy disputes to maintain the region’s enviable accolades as “heaven of peace and harmony.”