Tribute: Awww…! Uncle Ebo is Gone!!

So Uncle Ebo Quansah is dead? Yes indeed, he is gone forever! Death is real. What remains of him are the captivating, educative, informative, and entertaining news stories, articles, features, and editorial commentaries archived in the libraries of various media houses he worked for—especially the Eve­ning News and The Ghanaian Times, both products of the New Times Corporation.

It felt like a serial ‘killing’ in­stigated by our Maker, Almighty God that swept through the media fraternity, claiming the lives of four of our giants.

Within a short span, we lost the legendary Mike Eghan, Nana Gyan-Appenteng, Ackah Antho­ny, and lastly, our own Uncle Ebo Quansah.

May their souls rest in perfect peace!

With five decades of journalism practice under his belt, I cannot claim to have full knowledge of his career—especially in its early years—so I will focus my tribute on the period from the early 2000s, when he served as Editor of the Evening News and Sports Editor during his second stint with the New Times Corporation.

Uncle Ebo was first employed as a sports writer for The Ghanaian Times in 1974, long before I en­tered journalism. He later travelled abroad and returned to the New Times Corporation, where I finally came close to him.

During the 2006 World Cup, he was placed in charge of the Sports Department. At the time, I was three years into my work with the Ghanaian Times, covering Parlia­ment.

Due to a vacancy in the Sports Department, and given my interest in sports, I was transferred there to assist. Uncle Ebo took a special in­terest in me and wanted to groom me as a sports writer.

He would read every article I wrote and pat me on the back. Un­fortunately, just when my passion for sports writing had been kindled and was developing, I was recalled to the newsroom due to pressing editorial needs, to continue my Parliamentary beat.

Uncle Ebo was an adorable figure and sports writer par excel­lence. He was a reservoir of sports vocabulary and wisdom.

Very usual of him, he always called me “My good friend,” and greeted me with a broad smile that never faded. One of his sports articles I remember most vividly was his preview of Ghana’s maiden appearance at the World Cup in Germany in 2006.

Writing under the headline “Ghana Ready for World Cup… after 45 Years in the Wilderness” in the October 8, 2006 edition of The Ghanaian Times, Uncle Ebo used rich imagery to illustrate how long and difficult Ghana’s journey to the World Cup had been.

With cheeky ease and flair, he likened Ghana’s long road to the tournament to the Israelites’ 40-year journey from Egypt to Canaan:

“It took the Israelites 40 years of wandering in the desert to reach the Promised Land. It has taken Ghana 45 agonising years to reach this far in the quest for a place in the World Cup. By 18:00 Green­wich Mean Time today, the journey that began with a 4-1 flourish over Nigeria at the Accra Sports Stadium on August 28, 1960, will end with the national soccer team finally at their destination—In sha Allah. My apologies to former Min­ister of Youth and Sports, Mallam Issah…”

I enjoyed reading his stories— not just because of the dramatic flair with which he opened them, but also because of the depth and insight he brought to his reporting.

When the tournament began and Ghana lost its opening match 0-2 to Italy, he previewed the next match against the United States with a bold banner headline in the June 22, 2006 edition of The Ghanaian Times:

Black Stars to nail US

“This is one resolution the United States cannot vote. This afternoon, the United States will go into battle with the Black Stars of Ghana in Nuremberg, fully aware that the opposition has assembled a huge pile of weapons of mass destruction…”

True to his prediction, the Black Stars beat the United States 2-1. It was the perfect opportunity for Uncle Ebo to go hard on the world superpower! He initially proposed the headline GHANA BOMBS US, but it was later softened to GHANA SHOOTS MIGHTY US DOWN.

He wrote: “The United States, the superpower of global politics, came crashing to the earth when a group of 11 young men with lethal arsenals in their boots shot at Uncle Sam on a glorious afternoon of World Cup action in Nurem­berg…”

He also gave unforgettable cov­erage of the 2008 AFCON, hosted in Ghana.

The Black Stars’ opening match against the Syli Nationale of Guin­ea at the Accra Sports Stadium was tough, and Uncle Ebo captured every moment in his typically co­lourful language.

In the January 21, 2008 issue of The Ghanaian Times, he wrote under the headline: MUNTARI SAVES THE DAY … Sweet Left Footer Gives Black Stars Victory

“This was no match for the faint-hearted. With the match delicately poised at 1-1 and Guinea asking the Ghanaian defence and goalkeeper Richard Kingson all sorts of questions, many among the 40,000-capacity crowd had their hearts in their mouths…

Sulley Muntari, like Michael Essien, had been kept quiet by the defence of the Syli Nationale. But with the clock ticking and everyone expecting a draw, Muntari pounced on a loose ball midway in the opponent’s half of the field and let go his sweet left foot.

The result was like a bullet from a cannon that flew into the net. Goalkeeper Yattara Naby made no attempt at all—because it would have been a fruitless effort…”

Uncle Ebo retired from the New Times Corporation years ago, but we still met from time to time. Our last meeting was at a media soiree hosted by the National Petroleum Authority in November last year.

I didn’t have his cell phone num­ber, but about two months ago, I received a call from him.

“My good friend, I understand you are now the Acting Editor of The Ghanaian Times. Congratula­tions! Keep up the good work!”

I was inspired and encouraged by his kind words. That was the last time I heard from him—until the sad news of his passing broke.

Uncle Ebo had once wanted to carry the banner headline GHANA BOMBS US, which never was. But now, it seems that GOD BOMBS UNCLE EBO.

Indeed, it is my firm belief that Uncle Ebo gave his all—over 50 years of dedicated service, particu­larly in the field of journalism. So it is time for God to summon him, just like the lyrics of the legendary musician Lucky Mensah: “Come back, come back to me…”

May Almighty God soften the pain of his family and strengthen them to move on.

Ameen! Uncle Ebo, Rest in Peace!!!

BY ALHAJI SALIFU ABDUL-RAHAMAN