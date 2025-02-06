Two more arrested in Asante Kotoko’s fan murder

Two more persons have been arrested in con­nection with the murder incident of the Kotoko fan, Mr Francis Frimpong, during a fixture between Kumasi Asante Kotoko Football Club (FC) and their host, Nsoatreman FC.

This brings the total number of people arrested to five.

The two more suspects in who names are being withheld will face justice and help the po­lice with investigations to ensure that justice was served.

Speaking at a press confer­ence in Accra yesterday, The Police Management Board (POMAB), led by the Inspector General of Police (IGP) engaged officials of the Ghana Football Association, premier league club managers to fashion out effec­tive ways to deal with security at match centres.

The IGP assured the family of the late, the GFA and the football fraternity that the police would leave no stone unturned in bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“We urge the public and the football fraternity to support us in this endeavour. We hope to see the situation as a crime that is being investigated, and we will ensure that the families, the club, and the football fraternity will have closure when it comes to this matter”, he said.

The IGP further indicated the manhunt of other suspects who were believed to be on the run.

He said the suspects at large included a lady who was reported to be involved in the hooliganism that ensued at Nsoatreman.

“For how long can you run and for how long can you hide? We will get you and we will bring you to justice,” he said.

The IGP also emphasised the need to learn from the incident and take proactive measures to prevent such tragedies from oc­curring in the future.

“We have a responsibility to ensure that football continues to be a game that is enjoyed, and not a game that people end up losing their lives.We will rise up to that responsibility in service of the people of this country and in ser­vice of humanity”, he elaborated.

For his part, Executive Member of GFA, Mr Fredrick Acheampong, emphasised the need for collective responsibility in ensuring fan safety and security at football stadiums.

Mr Acheampong, who was also a former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of AshantiGold SC (Soccer Club), highlighted the importance of re-examining the organisation of football matches to prioritise the safety and securi­ty of patrons, supporters, players, and all stakeholders involved.

“But for us to organise such a game, you need a sense of securi­ty. And in Ghana, security is pro­vided by the police and so what happened Sunday, is something we need to condemn”, he said.

The GFA Executive Member praised the IGP, for his efforts in addressing the incident and en­suring that those responsible were brought to justice.

Mr Acheampong also ex­pressed gratitude for the IGP’s engagement and commitment to safeguarding sporting venues, adding that his tireless efforts was very commendable.

