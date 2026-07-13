UBIDS Law School graduates urged to lead with integrity

The second batch of law graduates from the University for Business and Integrated Development Studies (UBIDS) has been challenged to uphold integrity, discipline and professional excellence as Ghana’s legal education reforms create new opportunities for aspiring lawyers.

The call was made by the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, during the University’s second congregation for the School of Law and special graduation for the School of Graduate Studies in Wa in the Upper West Region on July 4.

Delivering the keynote address, Mr Bagbin congratulated the graduates for completing a demanding academic journey and urged them to see their degrees as a responsibility rather than merely an academic qualification.

He encouraged the graduates to embrace discipline, resilience, ethical leadership and continuous learning, stressing that professional success would depend not only on academic performance but also on character and service to society.

Mr Bagbin described the recent passage of the Legal Education Reform Act, 2026, as a major turning point that has ended the long-standing monopoly in professional legal training and expanded opportunities for universities to prepare future lawyers.

He noted that the reforms would increase access to legal education while maintaining quality through appropriate standards and quality assurance mechanisms.

He also expressed confidence in the quality of UBIDS’ legal training and pledged continued support for the growth of the university’s law school.

The Speaker urged graduates to aspire to surpass the achievements of today’s legal leaders instead of merely seeking to emulate them.

The Vice-Chancellor, Professor Emmanuel Kanchebe Derbile, stated that the ceremony marked another significant chapter in the university’s growth and reflected the resilience and academic commitment of its students and staff.

He announced that 70 students graduated from the School of Law, comprising 61 men and nine women, bringing the total number of law graduates produced by the university to 133 since the programme was introduced.

Prof. Derbile highlighted the strong performance of the university’s pioneer law graduates, revealing that 28 out of 42 candidates who sat the professional law entrance examinations last year successfully progressed to Part One of the professional legal training programme.

The Vice-Chancellor encouraged graduates from UBIDS and other institutions to take advantage of the new programme as they prepare for professional legal practice.

While celebrating the academic achievements, Prof. Derbile appealed for increased government investment in university infrastructure.

He cited shortages of lecture halls, offices, accommodation and sports facilities that continue to constrain the institution’s expansion.

The Chairman of the Governing Council, Dr Benjamin Bewa-Nyog Kunbuor, described legal education and postgraduate research as vital pillars for national development’

He stated that the graduates had acquired the knowledge and leadership qualities needed to strengthen justice, innovation and good governance.

Dr Kunbuor welcomed ongoing reforms aimed at expanding access to professional legal training, describing them as essential for producing lawyers capable of responding to emerging legal, technological and governance challenges.

The Guest Speaker, Lawyer Thaddeus Sory of Sory & Partners @Law, reminded the graduates that graduation marked the beginning rather than the end of hard work.

He urged them to pursue excellence throughout their careers and ensure that their legal education translated into meaningful service for society.

Speaking on behalf of the graduating class, the best graduating student, Roger Zoiko-Ere, described the journey as demanding but rewarding.

He thanked lecturers, families and colleagues for their support and appealed to experienced legal practitioners to mentor the new graduates as they prepare for admission to the Bar.

He encouraged his colleagues to remain committed to justice, professionalism and lifelong learning while contributing positively to their communities and the nation’s legal system.

FROM NAZIRU ALHASSAN, WA

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