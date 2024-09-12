UCC Wildcats, Braves excel at 2024 Cowbell Fetu Afahye Invitational B’ball tourney

The Wildcats basketball team of the University of Cape Coast (UCC) and the Braves of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) over the weekend stormed to victory at the 2024 Cowbell Fetu Afahye Invitational Basketball tourna­ment held at the University of Cape-Coast indoor arena.

The two-day basketball championship put together by the Ghana Basketball Federation (GBF), in collaboration with the After-7 Basketball Club and Promasidor Ghana Limited, was to mark the 60th anniversary celebrations of the Fetu Afahye festival of the Paramount Chief and people of the Oguaa Tradi­tional Area.

Tipped-off on Friday, the UCC Wildcats beat Ashanti basketball team 32-21 in the opening group fixture, lost 28-25 to Geekrons, and defeated Police 43-31 before beating Braves 21-15 to book a finals berth with Geekrons.

When it mattered most, the Wildcats gave a good account of themselves by beating Geekrons 37-13 to avenge the earlier defeat and also win the trophy at stake.

Braves defeated Oilers 38-25 to claim the third position.

In the female division, Braves defeated Police 2-0 in the best of three games (22-17 and 29-17) to lift the diadem.

In the veteran’s division, the Central Regional Basketball As­sociation (CRBA) defeated their counterparts from the Western Region 36-15 to be crowned champions, with the CYO basketball team beating After-7 basketball club 35-31 to place third.

For their reward, UCC Wild­cats and Braves received a tro­phy, medals, cash prizes, as well as products from the sponsors.

James Amoto of the UCC Wildcats and Hannah Amoako of Braves were adjudged the most valuable players, receiving a ball each and products.

The Tournament Coordi­nator, Madam Aurora Top­par-Commodore, thanked the participating teams and spon­sors, Budget Cash and Carry and T.T. Brothers Company Limited, for their support.

After the tournament, partic­ipating teams joined the After-7 basketball club to make its yearly philanthropic gesture to the Padre Pio Rehabilitation Centre (PPRC) in Elmina, donating money, clothes, shoes, and a vari­ety of products to the centre

