Uncle Ebo Quansah returns to Maker tomorrow

A MEDIA titan and former Editor of the defunct Evening News, Mr Kobina Ebo Quansah, pop­ularly known as Uncle Ebo, who passed away on Thursday, June 26, will be laid to rest tomorrow at his hometown, Ekumfi Ekrowfo, in the Ekumfi District of the Central Region.

Uncle Ebo, as he was affection­ately called, was a prolific writer and sports journalist par excel­lence whose work left an indelible mark on Ghana’s media landscape.

He joined the New Times Cor­poration in 2001 after more than 13 years of sojourn in the United Kingdom and a short stint with the Public Agenda.

At the Corporation, publishers of The Ghanaian Times, The Specta­tor, and the now-defunct Sporting Times and Evening News, he distinguished himself with his powerful, uncompromising pen.

His articles, often piercing and unflinching, were both insightful and controversial, earning him admiration as well as spirited debate among contemporaries and readers alike.

Born in Ekrowfo, a predom­inantly Muslim community in the Central Region, Uncle Ebo was raised as an Ahmadi Muslim. His formative years reflected a diversity of cultural experiences, including a stint in a fetish priest’s household, before he eventually embraced Christianity as an adult.

This eclectic background, many believe, sharpened his worldview and deepened the conviction with which he wrote and spoke about issues affecting society. Beyond the newsroom, he made remark­able contributions to sports journalism.

He served as President of the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) from 2001 to 2007, during which period he championed the welfare of sports journalists and promoted the recognition of Ghanaian athletes on international platforms.

Until his passing, he remained a patron of SWAG, offering guid­ance, mentoring young journalists, and continuing to shape the future of sports writing in the country.

His editorial leadership extend­ed beyond state media. At the Ghanaian Chronicle, he rose to become Editor and later Gen­eral Manager, a testament to his versatility as both a journalist and a media administrator.

Colleagues remember him as firm yet supportive, never shying away from difficult decisions, but always nurturing talent and encouraging younger colleagues to strive for excellence.

Family, friends, and colleagues describe Uncle Ebo as a man of conviction, humour, and prin­ciple. Indeed to some, he was controversial, while to others, he was a truth-teller unafraid to hold power accountable.

Regardless of perspective, all agree that he brought passion and depth to journalism at a time when the profession demanded courage and resilience.

His funeral at Ekrowfo is expected to draw a large gather­ing of relatives, friends, media colleagues, sports enthusiasts, and admirers whose lives were touched by his work and personal interactions.

In his passing, Ghana has lost not only a seasoned journalist but also a strong voice for integrity in media practice.

As Uncle Ebo goes home to­morrow, he leaves behind a legacy of fearless journalism, devoted service to sports writing, and a life lived with conviction.

His name will remain etched in the annals of Ghanaian journal­ism, inspiring generations of writ­ers to wield the pen with courage and purpose.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL