Unite and drive community development -Rev. Builderman urges Ghanaians.

Book author, Reverend Acheampong E. S. Builderman has appealed to Ghanaians to come together and contribute their resources towards community development instead of depending entirely on government to solve local problems.

According to him, citizens can make a significant difference by working together to repair roads, maintain public spaces and address challenges in their communities.

He made the appeal after launching six books in Accra under the theme, “The Ministry of Writing, the Power of Reading and the Audacity of Listening.”

The books launched were SIZESTEPS, Charismatic Hoax, The Thanksgiving Manifesto, Over Salting the Earth; Under Lighting the World, Africa Beware, and The Ministry of Writing, the Power of Reading and the Audacity of Listening.

A seventh book, From the Desk of My Husband, written by his wife, Lady Christabel Builderman, was also presented.

Rev. Builderman explained that national development should begin at the community level, where neighbours identify local problems and work together to solve them.

He said people should build stronger relationships with those living around them, support public schools in their communities and take practical steps to improve their surroundings.

The clergyman stressed that while government has the responsibility to provide leadership and direction, citizens must also take ownership of their communities instead of waiting for authorities to solve every problem.

He suggested that neighbours could contribute money and materials to repair roads in front of their homes, adding that such collective efforts would help build the country.

According to him, community participation would also strengthen accountability because citizens would be better placed to question how public funds are spent and demand better performance from Members of Parliament and Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies.

Rev. Builderman further urged residents to discourage indiscriminate dumping of refuse and hold one another accountable for actions that affect their communities.

He acknowledged that there were leadership challenges in the country but maintained that citizens should begin solving problems within their own communities while demanding accountability from public officials.

The Reverend Minister said he and his wife started their church by making small monthly contributions with friends to support vulnerable people in their community, demonstrating that collective action could produce meaningful results.

Touching on his writing journey, Rev. Builderman disclosed that he began writing around 2015 but lost much of his work during the 2015 floods. He said he resumed writing in 2018 after receiving encouragement from his wife, friends and Christian leaders he met at the Billy Graham Training Center.

He revealed that he has written 22 manuscripts, although only six have so far completed the review process and been published.

Explaining the purpose of one of his books, Africa Beware, Rev. Builderman said it seeks to help Africans rediscover their identity, appreciate their history and recognise their God-given potential.

He noted that Africans continue to excel in sports, music, science and other fields across the world, and urged the continent to have greater confidence in its own abilities.

The author also encouraged journalists and other professionals to document their experiences through writing, saying every individual has a story worth preserving for future generations.

He called on Ghanaians to record their family histories, adding that many people know very little about their ancestors.

Rev. Builderman announced that 16 additional books are expected to be published before the end of the year, with some to be made available online.

He disclosed plans to organise an Authors Conference and Book Fair in October to bring together writers from across Africa to promote African literature and encourage Africans to write and preserve their own history.

Speaking with the media after the event, lecturer at Central University, Charles Owiredu, called for renewed efforts to improve Ghana’s reading culture, saying many people had not been taught how to read critically and apply knowledge to solve practical problems.

He described Rev. Builderman’s books as easy to understand and said they contain practical ideas that can help readers tackle political, social and religious challenges.

Mr. Owiredu urged Ghanaians to be honest with themselves, arguing that dishonesty and pretence remain major obstacles to national development.

According to him, integrity must begin with individual citizens because political leaders emerge from the same society and often reflect its values.

He encouraged Ghanaians to acknowledge their weaknesses, embrace accountability and work together to build a better nation.

By: Jacob Aggrey