Upper West minister promises open-door administration towards

The Upper West Regional Minister, Mr Charles Lwanga Puozuing, has promised to operate an open-door adminis­tration, to allow all well-meaning people to contribute to the region’s development.

He urged the people to make concerted efforts to propel rapid development in the region.

“We need to support and assist each other to ensure the Upper West Region becomes attractive to all of us,” Mr Lwanga said, when some people visited him at the resi­dency in Wa at the weekend.

Staff of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council (RCC), Regional and Constituency Exec­utives of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), party faithfuls and sympathisers welcomed the Minister to the region.

The minister indicated that though the region had a 10-year plan to guide development, he would ensure reassessment of the scheme to ensure it meet the cur­rent priorities of the region.

Concerning resources for the region’s development, Mr Lwanga said: “resources will come when you have good proposals and plans.”

He said that he would focus on health, education infrastructure, water resources, agriculture and women and girls’ empowerment.

“I believe that if we focus on these things by the time the four years will come, Upper West would have moved from its current state of development to a different state”, Mr Lwanga stated.

He promised that with the Affir­mative Action and Gender Equal­ity law in force, he would ensure female representation in all spheres of his administration.

The minister, however, acknowl­edged that it would be difficult to have female representation in some aspects of decision-making due to cultural practices in the region.

Mr Lwanga emphasised the need for consistent engagement and edu­cation of the public to change that narrative and pave way for active female participation in all aspects of governance. —GNA