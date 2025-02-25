Vivo Energy employees spend Valentine’s Day at Chosen Rehabilitation Centre

Vivo Energy Ghana, in the spirit of love, kindness, and compassion, has celebrat­ed this year’s Valentine’s Day with women at the Chosen Rehabilita­tion Centre under its Energising Hope Campaign.

The Energising Hope initiative is a cherished tradition where employees come together to share love and support underprivileged communities.

For this year, Vivo Energy Ghana focused on making an impact on the lives of women at the Chosen Rehabilitation Centre through donation, skill empowerment, and heartfelt interactions.

Speaking at the event, the Corpo­rate Communications Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Shirley Tony Kum, said, “We chose the Chosen Rehabilitation Centre (Women’s Unit) because we deeply admire the incredible work being done at the centre to support women on their journey to recovery. We recognise the challenges that come with over­coming addiction, and we want you to know that Vivo Energy Ghana is with you on this path.”

Leading this year’s initiative was the Local Payment and Loyalty Manager of Vivo Energy Ghana, Mercy Etrue, who served as the Inspiro for the event, inspiring the women at the centre with her leadership, encouragement, and commit­ment.

Mercy Etrue emphasised the company’s commitment to elevating vul­nerable groups in society. She opined, “At Vivo Energy Ghana, we believe that Val­entine’s Day is not just about celebration but also about making a meaningful impact. Through Energising Hope, we aim to uplift and support those in need, fostering a culture of compassion and sustainability.”

She further gave words of encouragement to inmates and attendees at the event.

The visit featured the donation of essential food items and sanitary supplies, ensuring that the women at the centre have the necessities to support their recovery.

In addition to these donations, a bead craft training session was facilitated to equip the women with practical skills that will aid their self-sufficiency and empowerment.

Moreover, Vivo Energy Ghana also shared branded chocolates, symbolising love, care, and sup­port for the women as they work towards a brighter future.

The management and staff of the Chosen Rehabilitation Centre also expressed their gratitude for the support, noting the positive impact such initiatives have on the lives of the women at the centre.

