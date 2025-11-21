ViVo Energy unveils new generation Shell V-Power, FuelSave

Vivo Energy Ghana has unveiled a new generation of Shell V-Power and FuelSave fuels, promising significant gains in engine performance, fuel economy and emissions reduction.

The new fuels, launched on Thursday in Accra, are formulated to clean and protect engines, helping to restore and sustain optimal performance while supporting Ghana’s shift towards cleaner, more efficient energy solutions.

Introducing the products, Vivo Energy scientist, Ms. Frances Kelly, said the latest V-Power blend delivers “100 per cent cleaning of critical engine parts”, enabling motorists to restore engine performance to “as good as new”. She added that the reformulated FuelSave Diesel prevents engine deposit build-up entirely and allows drivers to travel “up to 15 kilometres longer per tank”, offering greater value amid rising operating costs. “Our Shell customers can expect to feel the difference,” she said.

Managing Director of Vivo Energy Ghana, Christian Lee, described the fuels as the company’s most advanced yet, noting that V-Power provides “100 per cent protection of all critical engine parts” from the first tank. He noted that the improved FuelSave formulations would reduce maintenance costs and downtime for both private motorists and fleet operators.

Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Godwin Kudzo Tameklo, praised the research behind the new products and commended Vivo Energy for consistently meeting safety and quality standards. The Acting Director of Petroleum, Mark Prempeh, representing the Minister of Energy and Green Transition, also lauded the initiative, saying it aligns with Ghana’s commitment to cleaner fuels under ECOWAS sulphur limits.

Vivo Energy encouraged motorists to try the new fuels, now available at 250 Shell stations nationwide.

BY RAYMOND APPIAH-AMPONSAH

