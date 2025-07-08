Volta Region gears up for 7th Trade & Investment fair

The Volta Region is set to take centre stage in Ghana’s economic transfor­mation journey as it prepares to host the 7th Volta Trade and Invest­ment Fair from November 26 to December 8, 2025.

Organised by the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) for the Eastern, Volta & Oti Regions, in collaboration with the Volta Regional Coordinating Council (VRCC), under the leadership of the Regional Minister James Gunu, this year’s fair is themed: “Volta Rising: Building Global Partner­ships for a Thriving 24-Hour Economy.”

In an unprecedented move, the 2025 edition introduces the first-ever 24-hour fair days, positioning the event as a ground­breaking platform that promotes night-time economic activity and aligns with the Government of Ghana’s push for a 24-hour economy.

The innovation is expected to boost participation, deepen busi­ness interactions, and significantly increase the Fair’s impact on local commerce.

At the heart of the fair is a strategic goal to rebrand the Volta Region as Ghana’s Eastern Gate­way to regional markets, including Togo, Benin, Nigeria, and Camer­oon.

By showcasing the region’s economic potential, natural resources, and tourism appeal, the fair seeks to attract investors, foster cross-border trade, and integrate Volta more firmly into regional and global value chains.

A statement issued by the organisers in Accra yesterday said “This year’s fair will feature a vibrant mix of exhibitors from across Ghana and countries such as Togo, Nigeria, Namibia, Kenya, India, and Malaysia. Key sectors to be highlighted include agribusi­ness, tourism, ICT, manufacturing, sustainability, and the creative arts, all tailored to boost job creation, innovation, and inclusive economic growth.”

In addition to the exhibition, the statement said the fair would feature a series of flagship fora and summits designed to empower entrepreneurs, promote knowl­edge exchange, and drive policy dialogue.

“These include Volta Invest­ment Summit, Women in En­trepreneurship Forum, Youth in Entrepreneurship Summit AI & Innovation Forum Creative Arts and Sports Development For a,” it said.

The sessions, the statement said would foster collaboration among businesses, policymakers, develop­ment partners, and academia, cre­ating actionable outcomes for both the local economy and national development goals.

The lead-up to the main event includes several engaging activities aimed at building momentum and deepening community involve­ment.

They include Corporate Fun Games and the formal launch of the fair, both slated for August. A 4-day curated tourism experience to showcase the region’s cultural and ecological richness christened Visit Volta, Experience Ghana to be held towards the end of September.

According to the organisers, “the 7th Volta Trade and Invest­ment Fair is not just a showcase, it is a driver of jobs, wealth creation, and long-term partnerships. The Fair aims to catalyse sustainable investment into the region, pro­mote financial inclusion, and help position Ghana as a competitive trade hub in West Africa.”

“We are inviting the private sector, government agencies, development partners, and foreign missions to be part of this trans­formative event,” said the organ­isers. “This year’s fair will be the most ambitious yet and the Volta Region is ready.”

