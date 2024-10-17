‘Walk with Latif for victory 2024’ gathers momentum in Ablekuma Central

Members of the National Dem­ocratic Congress in the Ablekuma Central constituency in the Greater Accra Region, on Sunday organised a “Walk with Latif for victory,” and launch the cam­paign for the incumbent NDC Member of Parliament (MP), Mr Abdul Latif Dan.

The event saw at least 20,000 constituents and members of the NDC participating in the walk led by the NDC constituency exec­utives, which traversed the principal streets, showcasing their immense support.

Notable personalities include, former par­liamentary aspirant, Mr Henry Quashie, regional representa­tives, former assem­bly members, ward coordinators and other personalities, participated in the walk, adding to the event’s significance.

The walk culmi­nated in a vibrant campaign launch at Mambruk Park, where the energy and enthusiasm of the crowd were palpable.

The constituency secretary, Henry Quashie, urged the teeming crowd to vote massively for incumbent MP, Latif Dan, to retain the Ablekuma Central seat, in the December 7, presidential and parliamentary elections.

The secretary emphasised the importance of continuing the developmental projects and initiatives spearheaded by Mr Abdul Latif Dan.

The MP in response, expressed profound gratitude to the massive crowd for their unwavering support and for joining him on the walk.

Mr Dan then urged the constituents to vote overwhelmingly for the NDC presidential candidate, former President, John Dramani Mahama.

The MP also appealed to the people to vote for him to retain the Ablekuma Central parliamentary seat, to ensure that the vision of John Mahama benefited the people.

He cautioned members of the New Patri­otic Party (NPP) against initiating violence, stressing that the NDC in Ablekuma Central would meet them “boot for boot.”

The event was characterised live brass band music, and campaign songs of the party blurring from huge loud speakers mounted on pickup trucks to provide fanfare for the crowd.

