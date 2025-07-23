We can now track excavators before they arrive in Ghana – Armah Kofi Buah

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emanuel Armah Kofi Buah says the ministry now has the capacity to track earth-moving equipment such as excavators even before they enter Ghana’s ports.

During his presentation at the Government Accountability Series held at the Jubilee House, the minister, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, indicated that a new digital tracking system has been introduced to monitor all imported excavators from the point of entry into the country.

The initiative, developed in partnership with the Ministry of Transport, the Ministry of Finance, the Ghana Revenue Authority (Customs Division), and the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority, aims to clamp down on the use of unregistered and illegal machinery in mining operations across the country.

The Government Accountability Series is an initiative by the Ministry of Information in collaboration with key civil society groups to ensure that leaders remain answerable to the people they serve.

Mr. Kofi Buah explained that so far, over 1,200 excavators have been impounded at the ports, pending proper validation and clearance.

He said this is part of efforts to sanitize the mining sector and prevent illegal mining activities, popularly known as “galamsey”.

He further noted that the Minerals Commission is now using real-time geo-fencing and tracking technology to monitor equipment movement across mining areas.

He revealed that a pilot programme involving 191 excavators is currently underway at a dedicated control room within the commission.

“This is a very innovative move. We are now able to know when an excavator is shipped, when it lands, and where it is headed. We will no longer allow the free movement of mining machinery without proper monitoring,” the minister said.

He pointed out that the new system forms part of a broader national plan to enforce mandatory registration and tracking of all mining and heavy-duty equipment used in the country.

Mr. Buah assured the public that government remains committed to cleaning up the mining sector and protecting Ghana’s forests and water bodies from destruction caused by illegal mining.

By Jacob Aggrey