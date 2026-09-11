We can’t fix every road at once – Mahama defends multi-phased ‘Big Push’ agenda

President John Dramani Mahama has assured Ghanaians of quality, durable roads under his flagship Big Push infrastructure programme, but says the project must be rolled out in phases due to budget constraints.

Speaking after inspecting ongoing construction on the strategic Wa-Han-Tumu-Navrongo road project on the first day of his #ResettingGhana Tour of the Upper West Region today, the president acknowledged the public’s widespread demand for better roads and appealed for patience as projects roll out.

“I want to assure our people that, although everyone wishes all their roads could be constructed at once, we simply cannot do that,” Mahama stated.

Accordingto him, “There is a limit to the budget we have. That is why there is Big Push Phase One. We are already scoping Big Push Phase Two, and there will also be Big Push Phase Three.”

He explained that government is prioritizing major arterial corridors and trunk roads to build a strong national network before extending to feeder roads.

“As we move forward, we will progress from the trunk roads to the feeder roads that connect with the trunk road network. After the trunk roads are completed, we will extend the feeder roads into our communities and towns,” he noted.

President Mahama expressed satisfaction with progress on the strategic Wa-Han-Tumu-Navrongo corridor, a key economic link between the Upper West and Upper East Regions, and said it is on track to be commissioned next year.

“The work is progressing well, and we will return next year to commission this road. I am confident that the quality of the road will be excellent,” he stated.

According to him, the road will go beyond double surface dressing to a full asphalt overlay from Wa to Bolgatanga to guarantee durability.

“After the double surface dressing, we will seal the entire road with asphalt from Wa to Bolgatanga. That will ensure the road lasts for at least the next 20 years and requires only minimal maintenance,” he added.

The road inspection was the first activity on the President’s two-day tour of the Upper West Region.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme