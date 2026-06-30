We have a lot of hunger to make a name for ourselves — Brandon Thomas Asante

Forward Brandon Thomas-Asante said the squad’s ambition and ambition and hunger remain intact despite the 2-1 loss to Croatia, stressing the Black Stars are determined “to make a name for ourselves as a nation and to keep that legacy going” heading into the Round of 32.

Speaking after Saturday’s Group L finale at Lincoln Financial Field, the Coventry City player said Ghana’s World Cup mission goes beyond individual goals.

“Yes, I think coming into the World Cup, there’s a lot of ambition, a lot of hopes and what we want to do as a collective on an individual basis,” he said. “And I think it all encompasses within each other that we want to be successful.”

Despite finishing third in the group with 4 points, Ghana progressed to face Colombia on July 4 in Kansas City. The player pointed to belief inside the camp.

“We’re glad that when we look around the dressing room, we see a lot of talent, a lot of ability and a lot of hunger to go and to make a name for ourselves as a nation and to keep that legacy going.”

The comments echo Carlos Queiroz’s message that “qualification is not a destination” and that the “real World Championship starts now.” Ghana reached the knockout stage after a win over Panama, a draw with England, and the narrow defeat to Croatia.

“We’re trying to do our best, to give our best and every game we are trying to make the nation proud,” Derrick Luckassen said earlier. “On to the next game, we have to keep on going.”

Ghana now prepare for Group K winners Colombia, who topped their group unbeaten with 7 points.