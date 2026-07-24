Abdul Wahib Omar set to launch Team Ghana’s boxing campaign in Glasgow

Ghana’s Abdul Wahib Omar will kick off Team Ghana’s boxing campaign at the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow when he takes on England’s Patris Mughalzai in the men’s 65kg preliminary roundat 6:45 pm.

Omar will be the first of 10 Ghanaian boxers representing the country at the Games, with the Black Bombers and Black Hitters aiming to add to Ghana’s rich boxing tradition by securing medals in Glasgow.

The boxing competition is being held at the Scottish Event Campus (SEC), Hall 5,where Ghana’s boxers will be hoping to make a strong start to their campaign.

John Paul Amoah

The 32-year-old Ghanaian is scheduled to face 24-year-old England’s Patris Mughalzai who stands at 177cm, while Omar measures 175cm.

The bout marks Omar’s second appearance at the Commonwealth Games, having represented Ghana at Birmingham 2022.

On that occasion, he claimed a bronze medal after reaching the semi-finals, where he was defeated by Richarno Colin of Mauritania.

With that experience behind him, Omar will be aiming to go one step further—or at the very least match his podium finish—as he begins his Glasgow 2026 campaign.

Attention will then turn to teammate Amadu Mohammed, who is scheduled to compete on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. in the men’s 55kg Round of 16 at the same venue.

Amadu received a bye into the Round of 16 and will face the winner of the preliminary-round contest between England’s Thomas Teers and Eriu Temakau in the Round of 32.

In a related development, a member of the athletics team, Joseph Paul Amoah has been named captain of Team Ghana for the Games in Glasgow, becoming the athlete entrusted with leading the nation’s delegation at the multi-sport event.

The announcement comes as Ghana finalises preparations for the Games, with Amoah expected to spearhead the athletics team alongside fellow sprint stars Benjamin Azamati and Abdul-Rasheed Saminu.

One of Ghana’s most accomplished sprinters, the 28-year-old will compete in the men’s 200 metres and the 4x100m relay, events in which he has consistently excelled on the international stage.

Amoah enjoyed one of the biggest moments of his career at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, where he anchored Ghana’s men’s 4x100m relay team to a historic bronze medal—the country’s first athletics medal at the Games in 16 years.

He has also represented Ghana at the Olympic Games, World Athletics Championships and African Games, cementing his status as one of the country’s leading track athletes.

At the collegiate level, Amoah starred for Coppin State University in the United States, where he became one of the school’s most decorated sprinters.

He has won multiple national sprint titles and remains one of Ghana’s fastest-ever athletes over the 200m, with a personal best of 20.08 seconds.

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