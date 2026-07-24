First batch of Black Starlets prospects selected for camp

The Black Starlets’ nationwide talent identification programme has reached a crucial stage, with Coach Kasim Ocansey Mingle and his technical team selecting the first batch of players to report for the final screening exercise at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram.

The selected players, identified during the nationwide scouting tour across the various regions of the country, reported to camp yesterday for an intensive assessment programme.

They will remain in camp until Monday when they are scheduled to depart after their final training session, a statement from the FA said.

A second batch of players will subsequently report on Monday to undergo a similar screening process before leaving camp on Friday, July 31. The phased approach is expected to give the technical team ample opportunity to closely assess the abilities of all selected players.

Following the completion of the two screening phases, players that impress will be invited to the final stage of the selection process. The shortlisted players from both batches will report back to camp on Sunday, August 2, with full training scheduled to commence on Monday, August 3, 2026, the statement added.

The final screening exercise will be conducted at the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram, where coach Mingle and his technical staff will undertake a comprehensive evaluation of the players as they work towards assembling the next Black Starlets squad.

The initiative, led by coach Mingle, was designed to identify talented boys born in 2010 and 2011 with the potential to represent Ghana at the youth international level.

The exercise forms part of preparations for the 2026 WAFU Zone B U-17 Championship and subsequent qualification campaigns for the U-17 Africa Cup of Nations and FIFA U-17 World Cup.

The association’s new scouting and development structure is aimed at providing a sustainable pathway for talented young players while ensuring that the Black Starlets remain competitive on the continental and global stage.

Below are the first batch of players Desmond Arthur, Agbo Sherifdeen, Shadrack Ghunney, Issaka Mahmoud, Jacques Segu Mensah, Ebenezer Baise, Stephen A. Frimpong, Abdul Aziz Haruna, Inusah Iddrisu, Rashid Swallah, Asamoah Kelly and Bless Akoto.

Others are Ibrahim Aleru, Hamid Osman, Mohammed Fuseini, Ganiu Bentil, Samuel Yeboah, Felix Sevor, Daniel Owusu Karikari, Kingsford Awotwe, Obimpeh Bismark, McCarthy Bernard, Malik Tania, Amin Sulemana and Andani Yakubu Tiyumba.

The rest are Batu Gabriel Supir, Evans Essien, Baba Malik, Michael Danso, Ampah Emmanuel, Tawiah Nii Odoi, Henry Asante Kintoh, Benedict Tano, Francis Issah Atinjah, Desmond Baffoe, Desmond Frimpong, Shepherd Abotar, Michael Agyei Owusu, Stephen Gyasi and Gideon Nyomakwa Yeboah.

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