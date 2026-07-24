GFA releases fixtures for 2026/27 GPL season .Kotoko, Hearts showdown set for Dec, April

The countdown to Ghana’s biggest football spectacle has officially begun after the Football Association confirmed the dates for the two Super Clash meetings between Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak in the 2026/27 Premier League season.

The first leg of the country’s most celebrated fixture will take place on Matchday 13, scheduled for the weekend of December 4–7, 2026, with Asante Kotoko hosting their sworn rivals, Hearts of Oak.

The return encounter is slated for Matchday 30, between April 30 and May 3, 2027, when Hearts of Oak welcome the Porcupine Warriors in what could prove to be a decisive clash in the race for league honours.

The two most successful and widely supported clubs in Ghana are once again expected to be among the leading contenders for the Premier League crown, adding even greater significance to both Super Clash encounters.

However, before attention turns to December’s blockbuster showdown, both sides must negotiate a demanding run of fixtures that could shape their title ambitions.

Kotoko’s opening five matches present a stern examination. The Porcupine Warriors begin away to newly promoted Debibi United, before hosting Heart of Lions and travelling to FC Samartex 1996. They then return home to face Aduana FC before another home assignment against Karela United.

Hearts of Oak also face an interesting start to the campaign. The Phobians open at home against Berekum Chelsea, followed by a difficult trip to Bibiani Gold Stars. They then host Bechem United before consecutive away fixtures against Karela United and Dreams FC, a run that will provide an early indication of their title credentials.

Reigning champions, Medeama SC, will launch the defence of their 2026/27 Ghana Premier League crown with a tough away trip to Dreams FC.

The Mauve and Yellow enter the campaign on the back of a memorable title-winning season and will be determined to retain the Premier League crown.

However, their quest for back-to-back league triumphs promises to be anything but straightforward, with a tricky fixture schedule awaiting the Tarkwa-based club from the opening weekend.

After their curtain-raiser against Dreams FC, Medeama will return to the TnA Stadium for their first home match of the season, where they welcome newly promoted Port City FC. They will then make the trip to Tema to face Vision FC before returning home for the first Western Derby of the campaign against Basake Holy Stars on Matchday Four.

The 2026/27 Ghana Premier League season officially gets underway over the September 4–7, 2026 weekend across all nine league centres and will conclude on the May 28–31, 2027 weekend.

The campaign will be contested over 34 match weekends, with the GFA maintaining its policy of no official midweek fixtures to reduce travel demands on clubs and promote player welfare throughout the season.