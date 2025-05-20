We ‘re disappointed over non-prosecution of Akonta Mining – GCAG

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey (GCAG) says it is disappointed and shocked by the government’s failure to enforce Ghana’s laws against the criminal conduct of Akonta Mining Ltd.

“In the wake of the devas­tating pollution of our water bodies, such as the Tano River, and the decimation of our forest resources, including the destruc­tion of the Tano Nmiri Forest Reserve, the well-documented illegal activities of Akonta Mining Ltd, since 2022, remain not only outstanding without action, but are seemingly ignored,” noted in a statement signed and copied The Ghanaian Times by Mr Kenneth Ashigbey, Convenor of the Coalition.

It said the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources had through its own investigations, published a documentary on the illegal activities of Akonta Mining caused by their irresponsible and unlawful activities.

The Coalition also indicat­ed that it was assured of swift action but nothing had been done to those whose actions caused damage to water bodies and the environment.

“We were assured of swift ac­tion against the directors of Akon­ta mining and government officials (Mineral Commission, Forestry Commission and Security Services) found culpable through negligence or aiding and abetting.”

The statement continue that, “it has been a month on, and yet no arrest has been effected, nor has prosecution commenced.”

Moreover, it said this lacka­daisical attitude sets a dangerous precedent as it paints a picture of the reign of impunity and political accommodation.

The Ghana Coalition Against Galamsey recalls the government’s unmistakable promises to fight the menace of galamsey and restore the balance of Ghana’s ecology.

“While we acknowledge that

the government has done well to freeze the accounts of Akonta Mining Ltd, which confirms its rec­ognition of the company’s involve­ment in illegal activities, there is no justification for the continued delay in prosecuting those responsible,” the statement pointed out.

“We strongly urge the gov­ernment to arrest and prosecute the Managing Director/CEO, all Directors of Akonta Mining Ltd, and any culpable government officials without further delay, as a

clear testament of its commitment to fighting galamsey,” it added.

It also mentioned that the government must act decisively in accordance with Act 995 to demonstrate that no one is above the law.

Again, the Coalition said it was time to send a strong and unam­biguous message to politically exposed persons that impunity will not be tolerated, whether under the cover of political association, high social status, or any other privilege.

It outlined that the fight against galamsey must be fair, fearless, and uncompromising. The government must prove its commitment by en­suring that justice is served swiftly and without exception.

The Coalition also reminded President John Dramani Mahama and the Speaker of Parliament, Mr Alban Kingsford Sumani Bagbin, of the petitions submitted to them requesting presidential and parlia­mentary action on allegations of illegal mining involvement by the Member of Parliament for Aowin constituency, Oscar Larbi

BY MALIK SULLEMANA