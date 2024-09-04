Fire tender catches fire while dousing fire

A fire tender from the Weija Gbawe Division of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) caught fire while extinguishing fire that gutted at least 10 container shops, at Ghana Flag, a suburb of Kasoa, in the Central Region.

The fire was dosed by fire fighters with three tenders from Kasoa, Buduburam and Weija.

A GNFS personnel, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said the fire tenders were outdated and needed replacement.

Investigation by the Ghana

News Agency (GNA), revealed that the Kasoa Fire Station was bedev­illed with broken down tenders, since October 2023, and relied on the Buduburam and Weija stations for assistance.

Meanwhile, the fire officer said that both the Buduburam and Weija fire stations were also facing challenges and were unable to deal with high-level inferno.

Daniel Nasiru, a resident, said the water in the first tender dwin­dled a few minutes after arrival, but residents helped in bringing the fire under control.

Property worth thousands of cedis were reportedly lost to the fire, which destroyed a furniture shop, an electrical shop, a wooden church, and shops.

Assembly Member for Joemends Kpormetey Electoral Area, Mr Mustapha Mohammed, commended the GNFS and the residents for collectively extin­guishing the fire. —GNA