Women’s Euro 2025 players to share prize money

Players participating in the Women’s Euro 2025 will receive a percentage of the prize money for the first time, European football’s governing body UEFA announced yester­day.

The UEFA Executive Commit­tee approved a prize pot of 41 million euros for the tournament in Switzerland, representing a 156 per cent increase from the 2022 event, with participating national associations distributing a guaranteed percentage of the rewards between 30 and 40 per cent to players.

Compensation payments to European clubs who release players for the tournament will increase to 6 million euros, it was also announced at Monday’s meeting in Lausanne.

All 16 teams will receive 1.8 million euros for qualifying, which accounts for 70 per cent of the prize money, with the remaining 30 per cent being made up of performance bonuses, in­cluding those for wins in both the group and knockout stages.

The maximum prize money achievable for the tournament winners, if they also win their three group stage matches, is 5.1 million euros.

UEFA said the rise in prize money reflects their commitment to growing the women’s game across Europe, with 1 billion euros committed to development over the next six years.

Players were paid a percent­age of the prize money at the Women’s World Cup for the first time at the 2023 tournament in Australia and New Zealand.

—Reuters