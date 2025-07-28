Workplace toxicity disproportionately affects female employees – CIHRM

The Chartered Institute of Human Resource Manage­ment, Ghana (CIHRM), in collaboration with HRP Consult Limited and Data Insight Group of the JOB Group Limited, is taking proactive and strategic mea­sures to address recent employee feedback indicating negative Net Promoter Scores (NPS) in the workplace.

The 2025 overall NPS of -20 highlights a substantial level of employee dissatisfaction, indicat­ing that the workforce has more detractors or employees who are unhappy or disengaged than pro­moters, who are highly satisfied and engaged.

According to a press statement from the CIHRM issued in Accra, copied to The Ghanaian Times, this negative sentiment sug­gests deep-rooted challenges in workplace culture, leadership, and employee experience.

A pervasive toxic workplace environment is a key driver of this dissatisfaction that is significantly impacting both male and female employees.

While male eNPS stands at neg­ative 12 (-12), female eNPS is even lower at negative 26 (-26). This dis­parity suggests that workplace tox­icity may disproportionately affect females, potentially due to factors such as inequitable treatment, lack of support, or systemic biases.

Furthermore, the toxic work­place culture is deeply embedded across nearly all industries. Howev­er, Extractive sectors (including oil, gas, and mining) and Energy stand out as exceptions, where employee sentiment remains more positive.

In these industries, eNPS scores indicate a healthier work envi­ronment, suggesting that factors such as industry-specific dynamics, leadership practices, or workplace conditions may contribute to a more supportive and engaging atmosphere for employees.

With 634 respondents and a high completion rate, the nationwide survey uncovers a significant gap in employee satisfaction levels across all demographics and industries, emphasizing the need to re-evalu­ate workplace strategies.

While 26 per cent of employees report high levels of engagement and fulfilment, 46 per cent express dissatisfaction, resulting from con­cerns related to workplace culture, leadership effectiveness, and overall job expectations.

It said the widespread nature of this issue underscores the need for organisations to address workplace culture, improve employee well-be­ing, and foster a more inclusive and supportive environment. Without meaningful intervention, disen­gagement and dissatisfaction may continue to rise, further eroding morale, productivity, and retention rates.

Recognising the importance of a motivated and engaged workforce, our multifaceted team and partners are committed to identifying root causes, implementing targeted interventions, and fostering a cul­ture of continuous improvement. Addressing these concerns is es­sential to maintaining a motivated and engaged workforce across all industries and age groups.

“More importantly, financial security encourages employees to work harder and make strategic career decisions.

“However, retirement planning and savings remain more precari­ous,” said Ebenezer Obeng-Nyar­koh, Lead Analyst from the Data Insight Group.

She added “As average retire­ment savings continue to decline, older employees who are tradi­tionally expected to retire are still actively working. About 1.0 per cent of labour force participa­tion are aged 60 and above with gender distribution of 33 per cent females and 67 per cent male. This represents a notable increase of seven-tenths point from 2024.”

“Like all employees, older em­ployees have significant challenge including career development opportunities. And while career ad­vancement may not be the primary focus, older employees appreciate opportunities for skill development and continuous learning,” said Mr Leonard Quarcoopome, Managing Partner from the HRP Consult Limited.

