Works on 1.6 kilometres storm drain progress steadily

Works on the construc­tion of the 1.6 kilome­tres storm drain from Old Barrier to the Westhills Mall on the main Accra-Winneba High­way are progressing steadily.

The project, being undertak­en by the Ghana Hydrological Authority (GHA), in collaboration with Kwemond Construction form part of the nationwide National Flood Control Programme rolled out by government.

When completed, the project will help mitigate the impact of severe rains in flood-prone areas along the stretch anytime it rains.

In an interview with The Gha­naian Times here on Tuesday, the Project Manager of Kwemond Construction, Mr Ebenezer Cobbi­na, said the project was the second phase of a broader effort.

“We have already completed phase one at Weija, currently, we are constructing a 225-metre square stretch of a three-by-six metre storm drain at West Hills, SCC, as part of a larger network designed to channel storm water efficiently,” he stated.

Mr Cobbina also outlined that the entire programme was funded by the Government of Ghana (GoG) through the Ministry of Works and Housing, under the supervision of the Ghana Hydro­logical Authority.

He explained that the project, which included the construction of a new and larger storm drain, was likely to be completed in June this year.

Again, he said it had been designed to handle significantly higher volumes of runoff from surrounding highlands, such as the hills near Tetegu and the Old Barrier.

Mr Mustapha Adamu, a resident and a shop keeper at Weija Atala, praised the government for heed­ing to their appeal to construct a drainage system for the commu­nity.

“Last year, my house and shop was flooded during the raining season. I lost all my goods and I had to vacate my house to stay with a friend with my family,” he recounted.

Mr Adamu indicated that he hoped that when completed, the project would solve the issue of perennial floods in the area as the rainy season approached.

Mr Asante Yirenki, also a resident, noted that the floods had been a persistent problem for them, stressing that, “Whenever it rains, the water overflows and enters our shops. This project is a blessing to us.”

Similarly, a trotro driver, known as Fireman recounted how the floodwaters often caused traffic delays and damage to vehicles for those who ply that stretch

